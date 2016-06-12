About 1,500 people, guarded by

6,000 police officers, walked around a couple of blocks in the center of Kyiv

on June 12, some playing drums, blowing soap bubbles, and smiling. Participants

cheered and chanted: “Human rights is our pride,” “No to violence, yes to

rights,” and “Love is law.”



Pavlo Vesdenetskyi, an entrepreneur

from Kyiv, says he joined the event because “support for LGBT people is

important as a component of overall tolerance and mutual respect” in society.



“We in Ukraine lack respect for

each other. In general, and in terms of LGBT people in particular,” he told the

Kyiv Post. “People get bullied at work; there is propaganda of violence towards

them. It is not right.”



Bogdan Globa, head of the

All-Ukrainian Charitable Organization Fulcrum, a Kyiv-based NGO, and one of the

organizers of the march, said that discussions he had had previous to the rally

illustrated the situation with LGBT rights in Ukraine.



“People often ask, ‘Where are LGBT

rights being violated?’” he told the Kyiv Post. “But somehow part of society

thinks that LGBT people don’t have the right to rally peacefully, although this

is guaranteed by Ukraine’s Constitution.”



He was referring to a statement

made in May by Artem Skoropadskyi, press secretary for the ultra-nationalist

Right Sector organization, who in which he said the Kyiv Pride on June 12 would

be a “bloody mess,” and urged organizers

to cancel the event.

Huge progress

Globa praised the strong attendance

of the event, adding that this year an unprecedented number of foreign

diplomats took part in the rally.



Andreas von Beckerath, who has

served as Sweden’s ambassador to Ukraine for the last three years, was one of

them.



“It’s important that all people,

not only the majority of society, have the same rights and the same

opportunities,” he told the Kyiv Post. “Human rights have to be protected for

everyone.”



Ukrainian politicians also showed

up at the rally. Svitlana Zalishchuk, a lawmaker with the Petro Poroshenko Bloc

faction, said that this year rally could not be compared to the last year’s

one, which she also attended.



“Last year it was held in the

city’s outskirts, with a closed list of participants, with the activists

worrying that there would be no support from authorities,” she told the Kyiv

Post. “This year the registration for the event was public, and it was held in

the center of Kyiv. (Chief of the Ukrainian National Police) Khatia Dekanoidze

openly said that they would guarantee the security for everyone who came to the

rally. I see huge progress here.”



During the Equality March in Kyiv

last June a group of right-wing activists broke through the police cordon and

threw smoke grenades and fire crackers at the participants. Two police officers

were injured.



Peaceful protest

This year, the rally was held

without there being any serious incidents.



However, several dozen anti-gay

protesters gathered at the start point of the rally, holding posters reading “I

am against gay propaganda,” and citing the lines from the Old Testament that

condemn homosexuality. And some people watching the rally from the roadside

booed, showed their middle fingers, and shouted obscenities.



Then, after the fences protecting

access to the march route were taken down about 45 minutes after the parade,

anti-gay protesters came out onto the streets and started chanting “Death to

fags”, and “Death to the new Ukraine, long live Kyivskaya Rus.”



Another group started holding an

open microphone even for people to voice their anti-gay opinions. One of the

protesters said: “Today we’re protecting homosexuals, tomorrow it will be alcoholics

and pedophiles.”



However, they soon dispersed.

And even though there had been

threats of violence made against the Kyiv Pride participants, no one in attendance

seemed scared.



Singer and actress Kamaliya, who is

the wife of Kyiv Post publisher Mohammad Zahoor, said that she still hoped that

“wisdom will prevail.”



“I hope we will stop being a

barbarous society and will start accepting each other the way we are,” she told

the Kyiv Post.



Anton Ivanov, a civil activist with

the non-governmental Centre UA, said he did not plan to come to the event, but

changed his mind because of the threats.



“No matter what ideology you

support, but nobody has any right to beat someone up, to threaten and to

obstruct their right to rally peacefully,” he told the Kyiv Post. “I’m not a

member of the LGBT, community, but it’s my moral duty to speak out against

aggression.”



Police actions

When the rally was over, the crowd

applauded the police, thanking them for their support and protection.



However, not everyone was happy

with the police’s actions.



Andriy Kapranov, an entrepreneur

from Kyiv, said he also planned to join the Kyiv Pride to help its participants

“prevent the bloody mess” promised by the ultra-nationalists. He did not get the

chance to though.



He said that when he came to one of

the entrances to the rally, two men took him by the arms and, without identifying

themselves, led him to a police van. When the van was full with detained men,

who, like himself, had no idea why they were taken and by whom, they were taken

to the Desnyanskyi police department.



Police officers checked the

documents of the detained people and released them.



“As far as I understand, my rights

were violated – at a rally against violations of human rights,” Kapranov told

the Kyiv Post. “Now, if the goal of the event was to hold the rally, I have no

questions. If the goal was to fight for human rights, then what actually

happened?”



The press officer of Kyiv police was not available for comment.



At a briefing after the rally,

Dekanoidze said that the police had worked professionally. She said the police had

detained 57 people, “who behaved aggressively.”



Kyiv Post staff writer

Alyona Zhuk can be reached at

[email protected].

Kyiv Post staff writer Alexandra Markovich contributed reporting to the story.





