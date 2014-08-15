Relevant decrees were posted on the president’s Web site on Aug. 14.

Turiansky worked at the Department of Economic Theory at Lviv Commercial Academy.

He headed the energy department in Lviv Regional State Administration. In 2010, he was a chief advisor to the chairman of Ukraine’s national gas company Naftogaz Ukrainy.

MP Sekh of the Svoboda faction was appointed Lviv regional governor on March 2 of this year, by Acting President Oleksandr Turchynov.

could be interesting for you: Obtain the most current Ukraine news articles released today.

Sekh has not given up her seat in the Verkhovna Rada.