It takes time for the confused

residents to understand that this “animal” campaign is part of the little-known

Movement for Reforms party’s bid to attract voters for local elections

scheduled for Oct. 25.



Movement for Reforms party’s billboard shows the cartoon of a rhino dressed in the costume colored

with Ukrainian and the European Union flags sweeping the words “corruption”

“bribe” and “taxes”

“At first I didn’t even

understand what this is,” pensioner Olga Ivanova, a native Kyivan, said.

In short but a very competitive

election campaign, which will take place all over Ukraine except annexed Crimea

and Russian-occupied parts of the Donbas, the parties and candidates are trying

to be imaginative.

Some of the 132 parties

registered by the Central Election Commission chose strange names such as Darth

Vader Bloc, Internet Party of Ukraine, Pirate Party and UKROP (dill, a word

Russians use as a derogatory term for Ukrainians) or Good Samaritan.

Others opted for unusual

emblems and messages.

The Movement for Reforms

agitators explained that the party chose a rhino as an emblem because it is a

very powerful animal which never attacks first but always rebuffs attackers.

All the same, Ivanovа is going

to vote to re-elect Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.





A man examines the UKROP(Dill) party agitation cube near Kreschatyk metro station in Kyiv on Oct.2





“For one thing, he is from

Kyiv, and already familiar to me. We here don’t need that Jew (Gennady) Korban

or the Rhino man, or whatever,” Ivanova said, pointing to Serhiy Dumchev, the

candidate from the Movement for Reforms party.

The agitation billboards of the

party Demalians (Democratic Alliance) also disorient voters.

“Yulia is afraid of Gatsko,”

reads the message on it.

The idea is that Yulia

Tymoshenko, the ex-prime minister who leads the Batkivschyna Party, considers

Vasyl Gatsko, a Kyiv mayoral candidate, as a serious competitor.

“Yulia is afraid of Gatsko? Ha!

Funny! What is Gatsko?” said a group of men waiting for the train on the

Livoberezhna metro station.

Wealthy businessman Garik

Korogodsky decided to make fun of the election campaign. He calls himself a

self-nominated candidate for Kyiv mayor, but didn’t register officially but has

billboards in Kyiv with his photo.





Businessman Garik Korogodsky smiles from his agitation billboard with the caption “I am your self-nominated candidate for Kyiv mayor” in Kyiv.

According to Media Prostor

advertisement agency, one side of a billboard that is 3 meters high by 6 meters

wide costs Hr 4,000 per month.

Yevgen Alekeev, the founder of

School of Political Consulting and Political PR, estimated that this year the

candidates from opposition parties will spend lots of money.

“The main reason of the huge

money spent is the creation of new parties and political names…such as Serhiy

Dumchev and his rhino, for example,” Alekeev told to the Kyiv Post.

But Alekeev called the “Yulia

is afraid of Gatsko” slogan a creative step. “That is a strike to the

reputation of Batkivschyna party and a hint that Vasyl Gatsko is a powerful and

determined politician,” he said.

The expert forecasts the

election campaign will be full of populism and useless promises.

Kyiv Post writer Veronika Melkozerova

can be reached at [email protected]