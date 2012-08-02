That’s how

the top three of electoral list of Nataliya Korolevska’s Ukraine-Forward Party

looks like, which she dramatically presented at sunrise on Aug. 1 in the middle

of a cornfield in Kyiv Oblast.

Korolevska,

known thanks to her ubiquitous TV ads as the “woman who has a dream,” surprised

many with her unexpected recruitment of Ostap Stupka, an actor and son of the

late acting legend Bohdan Stupka, and Andriy Shevchenko, the former Dynamo Kyiv

football great.

Experts are

divided on whether the star recruits will be enough to push Korolevska above

the 5 percent threshold needed for election to parliament, but all agreed that her

campaign will be one of the most noticeable in the run-up to the Oct. 28

parliamentary election.

“Korolevska

has been obviously the most noticeable by her presence in media space until

now,” Maksym Lazebnyk, head of the All-Ukrainian Advertising Coalition, said.

Another advertising

expert Artem Bidenko estimated that Korolevska was spending up to Hr 10 million

(or 1 million euros) per month only for direct advertisement including TV and

billboards. She also gets a lot of space in newspapers and air time on TV, much

of it paid-for “advertorials” – advertising disguises as real news, according

to critics. Korolevska flatly denies the charge. But News One TV aired an audio

recording of a PR woman who allegedly asked about the possibility of paid-for

news coverage of the politician.

Who stands

behind Korolevska?

Korolevska,

37, from Luhansk Oblast, started her political career in the team of Yulia

Tymoshenko. She adopted many features of the ex-prime minister’s political

style. Both women were united by personal friendship and have lots in common:

they came to politics from big family businesses of southeastern Ukraine, and

while Tymoshenko earned millions on the natural gas trade, Korolevska became

rich thanks to metal, coal and ice cream.

But the

alliance came to the end after Tymoshenko was sent to prison for seven years in

October, following her conviction that she abused her role as prime minister by

signing a 2009 gas deal with Russia.

Soon after,

Kololevska was excluded from Tymoshenko’s BYuT parliament faction after being accused

of voting with pro-government Party of Regions on issues. On one key vote –

amending the criminal code in a way that could have allowed for Tymoshenko’s

release – she violated BYuT party discipline by not voting in support of a

resolution by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

Her vague

positions fuel speculation she is pro-government. Her story is that BYuT

officials Oleksandr Turchynov and Andriy Kozhemiakin wanted to get rid of her

to sell places in party list for the parliament elections.

Since then,

Kololevska is focused on her own political party. But her former allies believe

she has a secret alliance with the authorities in order to siphon votes from

the opposition.

“It is clear that even with big money it would

be impossible to hold such a campaign without the support of the government,”

said Sergiy Pashynsky, lawmaker from BYuT, adding that Korolevska “cynically

betrayed Tymoshenko.”

The media

have published various hypotheses about Korolevska’s sponsors, starting with

the most-known tycoons of eastern Donbas, who had business relations with her,

and finishing with the Russia thanks to the fact that Korolevska’s elder

brother Kostiantyn lives in Moscow and even used to work for the government of the

Russian Federation.

“The funds

[of Korolevska] are so huge that we can talk only about the richest people in

the country,” Lazebnyk admitted. “She would hardly be able to pay even for one

month of her campaign and also for Shevchenko,” he added.

Korolevska

declared an income of Hr 167,640 per year and Hr 23,171 more on personal bank

accounts in 2011.

She denied

in TV interviews any alliance with oligarchs, promising to open all of her

financial sources just after the end of parliamentary campaign, saying that it

is only then when her sponsors would be safe from pressure of the state bodies.

Korolevska couldn’t

be reached by phone for the Kyiv Post and failed to answer the written question

by the time of running the story.

Advertising

expert Bidenko believes that the appearance of Andriy Shevchenko in the party

list will not help her, since the football star may overshadow the political

brand of Korolevska. “Shevchenko will lose respect and Korolevska – the remains

of her image of supporter of businessmen and will turn into party for

everybody,” Bidenko said. “And without values it will be a collapse,” he added.



After

promoting herself in parliament as an advocate of small and middle business,

Korolevska later turned to borrowing he PR strategies used by other politicians

in the past, the experts say.

“It’s time

for a new generation of politicians,” she said addressing to delegates of her

party congress. This slogan was used by another supposedly new and genuine political

force of in the 2002 parliament race, called the “Winter Crop” generation. The

leaders, Inna Bogoslovska and Valery Khoroshkovsky, turned out to be as

pro-government as they come and their sudden arrival gave rise to claims they

were a project of ex-President Leonid Kuchma.

Korolevska

is also criticized for attempts to resemble Tymoshenko in speech, clothing and

electoral strategy, as Tymoshenko also used a prominent football forward Oleg

Blohin in the parliamentary campaign of 1998.

Still, her

popularity has grown from 1.3 percent of support in February to 4.7 percent in

June, the polls show. The experts say that Korolevska is gaining potential

voters not among the opposition camp but from former supporters of Sergiy

Tigipko, the deputy prime minister who finished third in the 2010 presidential

election before throwing in his lot with the pro-presidential Party of Regions.



“The

people, who were in search of an alternative to Yanukovych in Tigipko as more

liberal, intelligent and modern politician, now have found it in Korolevska,” Kostiantyn

Dykan, political expert of Razumkov center said. He added, however, that

Korolevska unlikely manages to overcome 5 percent barrier for coming into

parliament.

But

Oleksandr Chernenko, head of the Committee of Voters of Ukraine, said in the

last three months Korolevska has managed to become a “real player” in these

elections, especially with the additions of Shevchenko and Stupka – helping

lift her party to the magic 5 percent of voters.

But for all

the talk about new politics, she practices the same old Soviet-style secrecy in

running her party. She only released the top 10 names of her candidates only on

Aug. 2. The rest of the names were closed, even for top party members.

“I

would also like to see it,” Ostap Stupka, No. 3 on the party list, told

journalists.

