Poroshenko assured that Ukraine’s position of support for sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within the internationally recognized borders remained unchanged.

The two leaders emphasized the importance of peaceful settlement of the situation under the principles of the international law. “”Petro Poroshenko and Ilham Aliyev coordinated actions related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the framework of the international organizations,” the press service said.

In addition, the two presidents discussed the issues of strengthening bilateral partnership, inter alia, holding a session of the Council of the Heads of State in Baku.

As reported, Poroshenko is currently on a working visit to Japan.