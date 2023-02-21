Lifestyle
Feb. 21, 2023
For the one year anniversary no Ukrainian will celebrate.
Dec. 25, 2022
Merry Christmas from Kyiv Post to all of its Readers Celebrating at this Time.
Theater
Dec. 4, 2022
Theater, like everything in Ukraine, has been transformed as a result of the war. At first, performances were abandoned in order to house refugees. Inevitably the artists began to create performances
Jul. 23, 2022
She is a screenwriter by profession, but war-torn Ukraine‘s First Lady Olena Zelenska has emerged from the wings to take centre stage, finding her voice as a powerful advocate for her people. Initiall
Jul. 1, 2022
Russia began its war intent on breaking Ukraine’s nationhood, culture, freedom and spirit. Despite the bombing and amidst the air raid sirens, artistic events continue to be held in Kyiv. Art exhibiti
Jun. 6, 2022
The three periods in Ukrainian classical cinema, the main themes, and what are the cult Ukrainian movies? What is happening on the cultural front during the war? What events and film festivals is the
May. 20, 2022
KYIV, Ukraine – Ukrainians donned colorful embroidered shirts on Thursday for a normally light-hearted annual celebration that this year is being viewed as a symbol of national unity against Russia’s
Russia
Apr. 26, 2022
More ‘Russian Warship’ Stamps Get Printed as Ukraine Postal Service Devotes New Series to World’s Biggest Plane
Ukraine’s state postal service, UkrPoshta, says it’s printing additional stamps of a sell-out series of carrier emblems depicting a border guardsman famously telling a threatening Russian vessel to “G
Jan. 29, 2022
Ukraine marks the grim tally of 100,000 dead of COVID-19 as the arrival of Omicron has led to record numbers of cases – but how does Ukraine match up against its neighbors? Less than two years after c
Jan. 25, 2022
On the evening of Jan. 24, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in a video address that Ukrainians who receive the third vaccine shot (booster) will receive a state payment of Hr. 500. Before that,
Jan. 11, 2022
In Ukraine there is an own tradition of the Old New Year’s celebration. This day is called Malanka. In Chernivtsi, after a two-year break related to the coronavirus pandemic, the Malanka Fest 2022 fes
Dec. 24, 2021
Dear Friends, On behalf of the Ukrainian World Congress, please accept my sincerest greetings for Christmas and the New Year. Christmas is a special time of unity and togetherness: with our families,
Nov. 5, 2021
Stunning drone photographs show a multi-coloured town in Ukraine that has been likened to a real-life LEGO city. Read more here.
Oct. 30, 2021
Kyiv is undoubtedly the queer capital of Ukraine but other major cities have bigger and more active LGBTQ+ communities than one might expect. Southern Odesa, western Lviv and eastern Kharkiv offer opp
Music
Oct. 29, 2021
DJ Nastia and Artbat duo have done it again. The U.K.’s DJ Magazine, also known as DJ Mag, released its annual Top 100 Alternative DJs list, with the Ukrainian musicians in the rankings for the second
Oct. 23, 2021
Belgian musician Stromae released a music video for his new song “Santé” (French for “Health”), featuring Kyiv’s bridges, local bus stations and ships plying the Dnipro River. Ukrainian Shelter Film i