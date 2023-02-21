Lifestyle

Freedom Fashion Ukraine Heads to New York PRESS RELEASE
Fashion
Feb. 21, 2023
Freedom Fashion Ukraine Heads to New York
For the one year anniversary no Ukrainian will celebrate.
By Kyiv Post
Merry Christmas from Kyiv Post editor`s choice
 
Dec. 25, 2022
Merry Christmas from Kyiv Post
Merry Christmas from Kyiv Post to all of its Readers Celebrating at this Time.
By Kyiv Post
“My Dream is for the Empire to Disintegrate”: Wartime Theater in Lviv EXCLUSIVE
Theater
Dec. 4, 2022
“My Dream is for the Empire to Disintegrate”: Wartime Theater in Lviv
Theater, like everything in Ukraine, has been transformed as a result of the war. At first, performances were abandoned in order to house refugees. Inevitably the artists began to create performances
By Milovan Mracevich
Ukraine’s camera-shy first lady steps onto global stage in-depth
 
Jul. 23, 2022
Ukraine’s camera-shy first lady steps onto global stage
She is a screenwriter by profession, but war-torn Ukraine‘s First Lady Olena Zelenska has emerged from the wings to take centre stage, finding her voice as a powerful advocate for her people. Initiall
By Bohdan Nahaylo
Gallery: Meet the Artists Promoting Ukrainian Culture EXCLUSIVE
 
Jul. 1, 2022
Gallery: Meet the Artists Promoting Ukrainian Culture
Russia began its war intent on breaking Ukraine’s nationhood, culture, freedom and spirit. Despite the bombing and amidst the air raid sirens, artistic events continue to be held in Kyiv. Art exhibiti
By Kyiv Post
Cinema classics – symbols of the nation’s spirit and cultural identity
 
Jun. 6, 2022
Cinema classics – symbols of the nation’s spirit and cultural identity
The three periods in Ukrainian classical cinema, the main themes, and what are the cult Ukrainian movies? What is happening on the cultural front during the war? What events and film festivals is the
By Kyiv Post
Ukrainians Show Off Colorful Shirts to Celebrate Unity
 
May. 20, 2022
Ukrainians Show Off Colorful Shirts to Celebrate Unity
KYIV, Ukraine – Ukrainians donned colorful embroidered shirts on Thursday for a normally light-hearted annual celebration that this year is being viewed as a symbol of national unity against Russia’s
By Kyiv Post
More ‘Russian Warship’ Stamps Get Printed as Ukraine Postal Service Devotes New Series to World’s Biggest Plane
Russia
Apr. 26, 2022
More ‘Russian Warship’ Stamps Get Printed as Ukraine Postal Service Devotes New Series to World’s Biggest Plane
Ukraine’s state postal service, UkrPoshta, says it’s printing additional stamps of a sell-out series of carrier emblems depicting a border guardsman famously telling a threatening Russian vessel to “G
By Mark Raczkiewycz
Ukraine Marks 100,000 COVID-19 Deaths
 
Jan. 29, 2022
Ukraine Marks 100,000 COVID-19 Deaths
Ukraine marks the grim tally of 100,000 dead of COVID-19 as the arrival of Omicron has led to record numbers of cases – but how does Ukraine match up against its neighbors? Less than two years after c
By Lee Reaney
Ukrainians Receiving Vaccine Booster to Get Monetary Reward – Volodymyr Zelensky
 
Jan. 25, 2022
Ukrainians Receiving Vaccine Booster to Get Monetary Reward – Volodymyr Zelensky
On the evening of Jan. 24, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in a video address that Ukrainians who receive the third vaccine shot (booster) will receive a state payment of Hr. 500. Before that,
By Daryna Kolomiiets
Malanka Fest 2022 Returns to Chernivtsi
 
Jan. 11, 2022
Malanka Fest 2022 Returns to Chernivtsi
In Ukraine there is an own tradition of the Old New Year’s celebration. This day is called Malanka. In Chernivtsi, after a two-year break related to the coronavirus pandemic, the Malanka Fest 2022 fes
By Kyiv Post
Ukrainian World Congress New Year and Christmas Greetings
 
Dec. 24, 2021
Ukrainian World Congress New Year and Christmas Greetings
Dear Friends, On behalf of the Ukrainian World Congress, please accept my sincerest greetings for Christmas and the New Year. Christmas is a special time of unity and togetherness: with our families,
By Paul Grod
Daily Mail: Stunning drone photographs show a real-life LEGO-like city in Ukraine
 
Nov. 5, 2021
Daily Mail: Stunning drone photographs show a real-life LEGO-like city in Ukraine
Stunning drone photographs show a multi-coloured town in Ukraine that has been likened to a real-life LEGO city. Read more here.
By Daily Mail
What is it like to be queer in other big cities in Ukraine? EXCLUSIVE
 
Oct. 30, 2021
What is it like to be queer in other big cities in Ukraine?
Kyiv is undoubtedly the queer capital of Ukraine but other major cities have bigger and more active LGBTQ+ communities than one might expect. Southern Odesa, western Lviv and eastern Kharkiv offer opp
By Elina Kent
Ukrainian Nastia, Artbat duo land on world’s best DJs list EXCLUSIVE
Music
Oct. 29, 2021
Ukrainian Nastia, Artbat duo land on world’s best DJs list
DJ Nastia and Artbat duo have done it again. The U.K.’s DJ Magazine, also known as DJ Mag, released its annual Top 100 Alternative DJs list, with the Ukrainian musicians in the rankings for the second
By Elina Kent
Ukrainian production films music video for Belgian singer Stromae in Kyiv EXCLUSIVE
 
Oct. 23, 2021
Ukrainian production films music video for Belgian singer Stromae in Kyiv
Belgian musician Stromae released a music video for his new song “Santé” (French for “Health”), featuring Kyiv’s bridges, local bus stations and ships plying the Dnipro River. Ukrainian Shelter Film i
By Daryna Antoniuk