Verkhovna Rada member Nadia Savchenko has declared her intention to run for the post of the president of Ukraine.

In an interview with the Glavkom newspaper, published on Thursday, answering the corresponding question, she replied: “I will take part, but it will be seen later.”

“To participate in the presidential campaign, in reality, you need a little: Hr 2.5 million to register. The fund opens and you honestly say: I am collecting money for the presidency,” the parliamentarian said.

Answering the question “who determines her readiness to become the president,” Savchenko answered: “Definitely the people.”

She also announced her intention to participate in the parliamentary election.

“I would take part in parliamentary election with my party. I declare such a concept: people who were in power should no longer be there. People, who were deputies in, at least for one convocation, should no longer be deputies. They can be advisers or deputy assistants,” Savchenko said.

When asked about the top five members of her party, the parliamentarian said they already exists. “These are my assistants – people who first came to work for me. This is Tetiana Protorchenko, a person who was not engaged in politics, Iryna Yuzyk, who was not engaged in politics as well, but who is a public figure and Serhiy Protsenko, who had never been in politics. Vladyslav Shtefan is the only person who has some experience in politics. He was a member of the Party of Regions at the local level. And he was the first who left this party. He has been struggling with the members of the Party of Regions in Kryvy Rih all his life,” Savchenko said.

She also said, responding to the relevant questions, that she would not take to her party for various reasons Ex-president of Georgia, Ex-head of the Odesa regional state administration Mikheil Saakashvili, Ex-premier Arseniy Yatsenyuk, former defense minister Anatoliy Hrytsenko, party leader Za Zhyttia Vadym Rabinovych.