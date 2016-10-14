See also: Pinchuk – Friend Or Foe of Ukraine?

Billionaire Victor Pinchuk says that he left politics, in part by not seeking re-election as a parliament lawmaker, after his father-in-law Leonid Kuchma’s presidency ended in 2005.

There is, however, evidence of financial influence on domestic politics by this wealthy businessman and media magnate, who has given money to members of various political parties over the years.

For instance, the Viktor Pinchuk Foundation donated $1.75 million to ex-Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk’s Open Ukraine charity fund in 2006-2015, according to a report by the Pinchuk Foundation.

However, Open Ukraine denies the existence of any political links between Yatsenyuk and Pinchuk.

“Arseniy Yatsenyuk is just a founder of the foundation, and does not influence the decisions made by its supervisory and executive boards,” Open Ukraine told the Kyiv Post. “…The foundation’s activities are not directed by any external interests. This principle also applies to Arseniy Yatsenyuk.”

Another example is that of Sergii Leshchenko, a former investigative journalist who brands himself as an anti-corruption crusader critical even of President Petro Poroshenko – despite being a member of the pro-presidential parliament faction. Leshchenko received Hr 55,478 in 2015 and Hr 35,543 in 2016 from the Victor Pinchuk Foundation, according to Leshchenko’s leaked tax returns, published by Espreso.tv website, which in turn was founded by a member of Yatsenyuk’s People’s Front party.

Leshchenko told the Kyiv Post the money was payment for his participation in events organized by Pinchuk during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Leshchenko denied having any links to Pinchuk, telling the Kyiv Post that the Victor Pinchuk Foundation had received money from George Soros’ International Renaissance Foundation to finance his participation and that of other Ukrainian lawmakers in the Davos Economic Forum.

In other cases, loyalty to Pinchuk may be simply because he financially helped students get ahead in life — and they took leadership positions in the nation.

Before they became politicians, lawmakers Oleksiy Ryabchyn and Alyona Shkrum from the Batkivshchyna Party and Natalia Katser-Buchkovska from the People’s Front party received WorldWideStudies scholarships from Pinchuk’s foundation to study abroad. Each scholarship amounted to about $30,000.