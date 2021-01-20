Ukraine is preparing for the introduction of vaccination passports against COVID-19, said chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine Viktor Liashko in an interview with Ukraine 24 on the Telegram channel of the TV channel on Jan. 19.

According to him, all vaccinated will be entered into the electronic health care system so far.

“When mandatory vaccination passports are introduced at the international level, Ukrainian doctors will be able to promptly issue a certificate of vaccinations,” Liashko stressed.

Also, according to the chief sanitary doctor, the government is doing everything possible to vaccinate the population of Ukraine over 18 free of charge with two doses of the vaccine.

Interfax-Ukraine
