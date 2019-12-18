In Ukraine, politics has long been fractious. It’s an environment where politicians seek to influence the press and political bloggers actively spar with their opponents on Facebook. In some cases, these conflicts have spilled over into harassment. But new documents obtained by the Kyiv Post suggest that not all press or media commentary in favor of former President Petro Poroshenko was authentic. could be interesting for you: Obtain the most recent updates on the Ukraine situation today

Rather, the documents allege that during Poroshenko's 2014-2019 term in office, his allies regularly paid media outlets for favorable coverage and directed smear campaigns against his critics on social networks. All parties that could be reached denied participating in these activities. Poroshenko's spokespeople didn't reply to a request for comment. Volodymyr Gorkovenko, head of the media department in Poroshenko's administration, denied paying for news coverage. The documents, allegedly found in the presidential administration after Poroshenko left office in May, relate to the administration's unofficial information campaigns in 2015 and 2016. They list budgets for Ukrainian television channels, print media, websites and radio stations, which received money to publish paid articles as news. This practice is widespread in Ukraine and known in the local parlance as "jeansa." The documents also describe efforts to recruit political experts to spread opinions beneficial to Poroshenko and his allies while posing as independent commentators. For example, the documents indicate that $1 million — most of it in cash — were paid to seven radio stations during the 2015 local election campaign for "being featured in news segments." Media outlets mentioned in the budget also denied getting paid to print "jeansa." However, the Kyiv Post found on their websites stories that were listed in the documents as "jeansa" planned for publication. A separate group of political consultants worked to form a network of pro-presidential bloggers meant to flatter the president and curb the negative impact of political scandals online, according to one such consultant who talked to the Kyiv Post. Together, the documents and the former consultant's account of her work offer a rare window into one of the endemic problems of Ukrainian politics: candidates and politicians paying off media, experts and commentators for favorable coverage. Media plans In mid-November, the Kyiv Post obtained documents that were allegedly discovered in an office formerly occupied by Gorkovenko. (SEE THE DOCUMENTS) The documents appear to be a part of an unofficial media plan. They suggest that the president's team paid media off-the-books and instructed them what to write and whose opinions to cite. For example, the papers state that Argumenty I Fakty (aif.ua), a popular Ukrainian newspaper, received $2,100 for an article published on Sept. 30, 2015 and the same amount for another article published on Oct. 21, 2015. The documents specify that the first story was titled: "How to lose Ukraine?". A representative of the paper openly told the Kyiv Post that "it was probably a paid story." The documents mention at least six other newspapers receiving money for paid content – Silsky Visti, Komsomolska Pravda (Kp.ua), Ukraina Moloda, Gazeta Po Ukrainsky (gazeta.ua), Commentaries, Fakty i Komentary (fakty.ua), and Segodnya. At the time, they were among the most popular newspapers in terms of circulation. Segodnya, a popular daily that stopped its print run in September, was the only newspaper on the list that published the stories as advertising, although they were dubiously marked as "Relevant" ("Aktualno" in Ukrainian), a practice widespread in the Ukrainian media. The paper allegedly received Hr 100,000 ($4,400) for running two stories like that in September and October 2015. Segodnya is part of the media holding of billionaire oligarch Rinat Akhmetov. The documents also indicate that $1.1 million was spent on off-the-books payments for jeansa on radio stations prior to the local elections held on Oct. 26, 2015. Seven popular radio stations received $874,859 in six weeks prior to the 2015 local elections as payment for "jeansa" in the news. This money was paid for 1,134 placements in the news segments. The documents do not specify what the content was. Additionally, five of these stations received $277,547 for regular political ads during the same period. The document specifies that most of it was paid in cash. Representatives of Hit FM, one of Ukraine's leading radio stations, told the Kyiv Post that paid news items are usually bought before the elections and are sold together with commercial material. Gorkovenko denied paying media off-the-books and denied that he left any documents in his office.

This document, obtained by the Kyiv Post, alleges that the presidential administration paid $119,690 for political ads on radio, $157,857 for election commercials and $874,859 for mentions masked as regular news. The second column indicates that only a fraction of the sum was paid cashless, with taxes included, while most (the third column) was paid in cash, off-the-books. This document, obtained by the Kyiv Post, allegedly detalizes how the $874,859 were spent on ads that masked as news on radio stations during the 2015 local elections. This document, obtained by the Kyiv Post, allegedly lists the sums paid to popular radio stations for political ads in the midst of the 2015 local elections. This document obtained by the Kyiv Post, depicts the sums allegedly paid to popular radio stations for political ads in the midst of the 2015 local elections. This document, obtained by the Kyiv Post, depicts the sums allegedly paid to newspapers for articles during the 2015 local elections. This document, obtained by the Kyiv Post, lists three examples of paid articles published in printed media and allegedly paid for by the members of President Petro Poroshenko`s administration.

Otar Dovzhenko, a media observer at Detector Media, a non-profit monitoring Ukraine’s media market, told the Kyiv Post that Poroshenko didn’t pay for favorable coverage outside election campaigns, instead making direct deals with media owners. “In the last 10 years, ‘jeansa,’ especially in large media holdings, became endemic,” said Dovzhenko. “During the local elections in 2015, it reached extraordinary levels.” Paid analysts Another document, dated May 2016, is a plan for an “information campaign” to raise the profile of Vitaly Kovalchuk, deputy head of the presidential administration, who was appointed Poroshenko’s representative in the Cabinet of Ministers. Kovalchuk was nominated to become deputy prime minister in April 2016, yet failed to win parliament’s support. In May, Kovalchuk became Poroshenko’s representative in the government. The campaign was meant to boost Kovalchuk’s image as a reformer and “decrease his perception as an overseer from Poroshenko.” The document emphasizes that it is important to have political analysts leak the news of the appointment to achieve the right tone. According to the document, political analysts Volodymyr Fesenko, Vadym Karasev and Andriy Zolotarev worked with the administration and were told what to write in their commentary about the appointment of Kovalchuk. They indeed gave favorable comments on the appointment to the press. Neither of the three disclosed their affiliation with the government. Instead, they posed as independent analysts. Karasev denied working with Poroshenko’s administration. Fesenko said that he did work with the president’s office, yet declined to comment on the extent of his work and the amount paid. When previously asked about his affiliations, Fesenko has told the Kyiv Post that he works for many different politicians and factions. “Zero political analysts work for free, but no one will tell you the terms under which they work,” said Fesenko. Zolotarev acknowledged the fact that he was told what to say, yet told the Kyiv Post that he did it because he liked Kovalchuk and that he didn’t take money for spreading positive comments on his appointment to the Cabinet. His comments repeated exactly the talking points from the administration. The memo indicates that articles quoting the analysts should appear between May 11-13, 2016 on “8-10 key websites.” The document doesn’t specify whether the websites were paid to post it. The list of sites includes Interfax Ukraine, UNIAN, LB, Censor.net, Glavcom and Depo.ua, while RBC Ukraine was to publish an analytical piece. RBC Ukraine indeed published a story analyzing and praising the appointment of Kovalchuk by a non-staff author. RBC didn’t respond to a request for comment. Interfax Ukraine published Karasev’s and Zolotarev’s positive commentary on the appointment as a separate news item. The comments repeated the talking points from the documents drafted at the administration. The head of the Interfax’s press center, Marina Zgarda, told the Kyiv Post that the agency never publishes paid stories and didn’t work for the presidential administration. At the same time, both Interfax and RBC show up frequently at the monitoring of paid news compiled by the Institute of Mass Information, a Kyiv-based non-profit. Buying patriotism In 2015, Poroshenko’s administration looked to another arena for promotion — social media. By that time, the president was swiftly losing popularity due to failure to deliver on his campaign promises: to end Russia’s war and stop corruption. As a result, in early 2015, one of Kyiv’s top digital agencies, Postmen, drafted a social media strategy for Poroshenko. Its printed presentation was among the documents obtained by the Kyiv Post. The agency was later exposed as doing political “black PR” for Poroshenko at the 2019 presidential election. In 2015, it recommended the president to involve “opinion leaders, active citizens and top bloggers” to increase his support, especially on social media. That became the start to a pro-Poroshenko campaign that targeted hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians on social media. The president’s top advisers, including Yuriy Biriukov and ex-Information Policy Minister Yuriy Stets began organizing a network of pro-presidential bloggers meant to flatter the president and lower the negative impact of the political scandals surrounding him. Some bloggers were paid, while others were helping for free. All of them were told what to write and who to smear, while a group of hired political consultants was tasked with guiding them. It started innocently. In 2015, Biriukov, then a well-known volunteer supplying Ukraine’s army with equipment and medicine, started a closed Facebook group and invited several bloggers who were writing about Russia’s war in eastern Ukraine to join it. The bloggers in the group were asked to help Poroshenko’s administration debunk false information spread by Russian trolls about the Ukrainian army. Among the bloggers invited to join was a man named Artur Niskubin. “We were receiving insider information from the warzone and were tasked with combating the fake information coming from Russia,” Niskubin told the Kyiv Post. The information came from Biriukov, who was appointed an advisor to Poroshenko in August 2014. Niskubin says they didn’t take money for their work. The group was called “Animals’ Life.”

People cross a street in front of a campaign banner depicting Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko set on the facade of an old building in central Kyiv on March 1, 2019, ahead of Ukraine’s presidential elections on March 31. (Volodymyr Petrov)