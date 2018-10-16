Ukraine’s gross domestic product (GDP) per capita in current prices in US dollar terms stood at $2,964.193 in 2018, according to October’s update of the World Economic Outlook published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). That makes Ukraine the poorest country in Europe, behind Moldova ($3,226.717), Belarus ($6,020.043) and Russia ($10,950.492).
