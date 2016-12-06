3064 of Ukrainian servicemen have been killed during the conflict in Donbas, and 10753 have been wounded so far, the Ukraine’s Head of the General Staff General of the Army Victor Muzhenko told on Dec. 1, the Ukrinform agency reports.

As of late November, 2636 of them are those killed while serving the Armed Forces in Ukraine, and 2148 were killed in action.

Read more here.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Ukraine Today
Ukraine Today
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack War in Ukraine
1 hour ago
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack
By AFP
Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
2 hours ago
OPINION: Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West
By Oksana Bashuk Hepburn
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine Ukraine
4 hours ago
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine
By Eurotopics
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Bne IntelliNews: IMF ranks Ukraine as Europe’s poorest country
Next » UkrInform: Jan. 9 declared day of mourning in Ukraine