3064 of Ukrainian servicemen have been killed during the conflict in Donbas, and 10753 have been wounded so far, the Ukraine’s Head of the General Staff General of the Army Victor Muzhenko told on Dec. 1, the Ukrinform agency reports.

As of late November, 2636 of them are those killed while serving the Armed Forces in Ukraine, and 2148 were killed in action.

