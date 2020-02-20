Ukraine’s reserves of natural gas are 13 times higher than domestic annual demand. Yet the country has to satisfy one-fourth of that demand with imports, which undermines its national energy security.

The country has at least 350 billion cubic meters of natural gas buried deep inside its soil, but it manages to extract just over 20 billion cubic meters annually, falling short of demand by at least 6 billion cubic meters — and historically much more — yearly.

In fact, the country has not been able to meet that demand without importing any gas for the last three decades, even though domestic demand fell from 118 billion cubic meters in 1991 to 26 bcm today.

Industry players led by the state have been exhausting the same resources for years, investing very little in the extraction and adopting investor-unfriendly policies. For some time, it was simply easier to import gas from Russia.

“Ukraine’s gas industry has not received enough attention for many years,” said Artem Petrenko, executive director at the Association of Gas Producers of Ukraine. “The country was focused on gas imports, but not on encouraging the development of its own gas production.”

Politicians & oligarchs

Ukraine’s gas production industry relied heavily on Ukrainian oligarchs, who were able to easily get exploration licenses for gas fields by taking advantage of their close ties with state officials. Meanwhile, other market players, including international companies, hardly stood a chance.

In 2018, nearly 80% of natural gas in Ukraine was produced by UkrGasVydobuvannya — a subsidiary of state-owned oil and gas giant Naftogaz — and by Ukrnafta, controlled by billionaire oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky.

Billionaire oligarch Rinat Akhmetov’s DTEK, pro-Russian businessman Vadym Novynsky’s Smart Holding, ex-Ecology Minister Mykola Zlochevsky’s Burisma and billionaire oligarch Victor Pinchuk’s Geo Alliance together produced the remaining 20%.

“It was an industry for a close circle,” said Andriy Gerus, the head of the energy committee in parliament. And it was a circle that wasn’t investing. “Oligarchs don’t like to invest in risky projects since there is a possibility that you spend $10 million and won’t find enough gas reserves,” Gerus explained.

Because of corruption, “foreigners haven’t felt comfortable working in such conditions,” Gerus said.

Depletion

UkrGasVydobuvannya is Ukraine’s largest gas producer. In 2019, it extracted 14.9 billion cubic meters. Still, top officials have repeatedly criticized the company for failing to meet gas production targets set by the government — to produce 20 billion cubic meters by 2020.

And the situation will get even worse, says Andriy Favorov, who heads the integrated gas business at UkrGasVydobuvannya’s parent company Naftogaz.

Over 80% of the largest 16 wells operated by UkrGasVydobuvannya have already been exhausted and the pressure in these wells — an important indicator for gas extraction — has dropped to very low levels.

“It’s becoming very difficult and very expensive to get the gas out of the ground,” said Favorov. “We are running out of our reserves.”

One of the most challenging spots — and ironically the richest — is the Dnipro-Donetsk basin, where UkrGasVydobuvannya has been extracting gas for the last 70 years, Favorov says. The gas reserves there are coming to an end.

“We can’t continue to expect that the licenses that we obtained and developed in the 1950s are going to produce the same amount of gas in 2020,” said Favorov.