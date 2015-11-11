Yarosh said on his

Facebook page that during a Nov. 8 conference of the organization’s leadership

in Kyiv, “several participants gave themselves illegitimate functions:

determining the area of strategic development for Right Sector and choosing one

more leader, where I was given the role to supervise.”

He said he had

delegated certain management functions to “close followers” when he was wounded

in battle in Russia’s war against the Donbas and during long spells of

recuperation, but that “my positions were not always the same as the

aspirations of some of the leadership.”

“As leader, I

personally took responsibility for everything that transpired in the

organization, and I don’t plan on shifting it to others. That is why I cannot

be a figurehead in Right Sector,” the 44-year-old lawmaker said. “Thus, I’m

forced to decline the offer to head the leadership that the conference had

proposed and resign as the head of the national freedom movement of Right

Sector, (while) remaining a nationalist, state builder and revolutionary.”

The Kyiv Post

couldn’t reach Yarosh for comment, nor was the group’s spokesman, Artyom

Skoropadsky, available for comment.

The group gained

prominence after police violently cleared Independence Square on Nov. 30, 2013,

during the nascent stages of the EuroMaidan Revolution. Right Sector helped

fortify a tent city in central Kyiv and provided security around its perimeter.

They further gained visibility in clashes with police on Jan. 19 along

Hrushevskoho Street, wearing balaclavas while hurling Molotov cocktails in

protest over a set of draconian laws that parliament had passed three days

earlier.

As

Kremlin-controlled media demonized the group during its coverage of the popular

uprising, Right Sector’s profile rose. Days before vacating office as

president, Viktor Yanukovych met with Yarosh in his office.

The nationalist

leader described the meeting in an interview with Ukrainian Week magazine:

“(The meeting) really took place. Members of the Security Services came out and

suggested not only to me, but to our leadership and to my closest entourage, to

meet to end the bloodshed. Accordingly, I went to the president’s office. There

the issue had to do with an agreement, the same agreement that was later signed

(for pre-term presidential elections in December 2014). I refused to do it. I

said that we have never been and never will be puppets. Therefore, remove your

armies because this will be the beginning of guerrilla warfare throughout

Ukraine… the discussion had to do with the fact that we would not back down and

would not lay down our weapons – that we would stand until the end. Perhaps

this became clear to him when he decided to end the so-called anti-terrorist

operation and pull back the troops. Although the snipers were still active

then.”

Soon after the

protests, Yarosh registered the Right Sector political party and unsuccessfully

ran for president in May 2014. He was elected to parliament as an independent candidate in October of that

year in a single-mandate constituency in his native Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. He hails from Dniproderzhynsk, a predominantly Russian-speaking industrial

city in the oblast.

Since getting

elected to the legislature, Yarosh has only registered for five out of

113 sessions.

When

Russian-separatist forces started taking over government buildings and law

enforcement stations in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts in April 2014, Yarosh and his followers

formed a volunteer corps of armed fighters.

The group has been

credited for holding the town of Pisky near Donetsk airport, where Yarosh was

wounded on Jan. 21 by shrapnel from a Grad rocket.

Right Sector has

refused to integrate with either the interior ministry or the Ukrainian

military.

Most recently,

Right Sector has teamed up with Crimean Tatar activists to blockade

Russian-occupied Crimea. The blockade, which began in late September, has cut

off three major highways from the peninsula, with volunteers and members of

Right Sector refusing to let cargo through into the peninsula, which Russia annexed in March 2014. The move was meant to

protest against Russia’s occupation and draw attention to human rights abuses

on the peninsula.

In July 2014, upon

Russia’s request, Interpol placed Yarosh on its wanted list for allegedly

committing “public incitement to

terrorist activities involving the use of mass media” and “public incitement to

extremist activities involving the use of mass media.”

When asked to comment on the Interpol posting at that time,

Yarosh told the Kyiv Post over the phone that “this is a normal phenomenon,

this is war, the enemy (Russia) tries to neutralize the elements that are

resisting Moscow’s occupation (of Ukraine).”

