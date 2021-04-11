Editor’s Note: The following 20-point declaration was issued after the April 10 meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The English-language translation is available on Zelensky’s official website.

1. To intensify joint efforts to deepen cooperation and coordination between the parties in the fields of economy, trade, tourism, security, defense industry, science, education, and youth.

2. To continue cooperation in the format of “Quadriga” (2 + 2) at the level of ministers and coordinators.

3. To reaffirm unconditional support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

4. To continue to coordinate steps aimed at restoring the territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, in particular the de-occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, as well as the territories in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

5. In this context, to continue to support multilateral efforts within international organizations, including the United Nations, the Council of Europe, and the OSCE.

6. To support the establishment of the Crimean Platform as a new format for resolving the issue of illegal and illegitimate annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation.

7. To strengthen joint efforts to improve the living conditions of Ukrainian citizens, in particular Crimean Tatars, who have been forced to leave their homeland, Crimea, as a result of the temporary occupation.

8. To coordinate efforts in accordance with international law to ensure the protection of human rights in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol and the release of all illegally detained citizens of Ukraine, including Crimean Tatars.

9. To support the peaceful settlement of the situation in certain districts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine through dialogue based on the Minsk agreements, to note the work of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission and to continue to provide maximum support for its activities.

10. To strengthen cooperation and joint efforts in the fight against terrorism, separatism and extremism in all their forms and manifestations.

11. To take joint action to prevent and eliminate transnational organized crime, cybercrime, illegal migration, trafficking of drugs and precursors, arms, and human beings.

12. To provide prompt processing of extradition requests.

13. To reaffirm commitment to further strengthening of cooperation in the defense industry by completing current and developing new joint projects.

14. To express support for the prospect of Ukraine’s NATO membership, in particular its intention to obtain a Membership Action Plan in the near future, and to note the desire to promote interoperability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the armed forces of Allies.

15. To reaffirm support for regional cooperation in the Black Sea region to ensure stability and security through bilateral and multilateral mechanisms, including NATO.

16. To accelerate work to conclude negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement in a spirit of mutual understanding and constructivism.

17. To take the necessary measures to eliminate the problems of investors and companies on each side and encourage new investment.

18. To ensure further improvement of border control in order to simplify entry procedures and improve travel opportunities for citizens of the two countries and encourage mutual tourism.

19. To support the educational activities of the Turkish Maarif Foundation in Ukraine.

20. To reaffirm commitment to cooperation and coordination of efforts in order to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and overcome its social and economic consequences.