Ukraine’s defense intelligence released an alleged audio interception of Russian military personnel receiving an order to kill Ukrainian servicemen taken prisoner in the Popasna district of Luhansk region.

Invading Russian forces are targeting the city and other urban areas of the region as part of a new offensive in the eastern part of the country. Serhiy Haidai, head of the Luhansk regional military administration said on April 20 that Ukraine controls about 20 percent of the region’s territory.

could be interesting for you:

In an excerpt published on Twitter of the audio intercepts, a voice on the recording says: “Leave the eldest of them, let the others go…forever…so that no one will ever see them again, including their relatives.”

It is unclear from the conversation whether the order relates to already captured military personnel or for future captives.

“This is an outright war crime, a violation of international law and another clear example that the Russian army is murderers, rapists and looters and in no way military,” the intelligence statement said.

The Kyiv Post couldn’t independently verify the authenticity of the audio recording or to personify the voices of people on it.

Numerous mass graves of executed civilians have been discovered in liberated Ukrainian cities and towns since Kremlin despot Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of the neighboring country.

Five prisoner exchanges have taken place so far.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Mark Raczkiewycz
Mark Raczkiewycz
Mark was a reporter and editor for the Kyiv Post from 2006 to 2016 and still contributes as a freelancer. The native Chicagoan has bylines with the Financial Times, Bloomberg News, Associated Press, Ukrainian Weekly, Irish Times, and Ukraine Business Insight, among other publications. He is a former U.S. Peace Corps volunteer, a graduate of St. Norbert College in Wisconsin, and fluent in the Ukrainian and Russian languages.
RELATED ARTICLES
Why Western Sanctions Against Russia Are Failing to Stop the War in Ukraine in-depth War in Ukraine
9 minutes ago
Why Western Sanctions Against Russia Are Failing to Stop the War in Ukraine
By Maryna Shashkova
Russia Exploits ‘Christian Persecution Complex’ to Undermine US Aid to Ukraine EXCLUSIVE Religion
27 minutes ago
Russia Exploits ‘Christian Persecution Complex’ to Undermine US Aid to Ukraine
By Gina Christian
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 15 US
32 minutes ago
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 15
By Kyiv Post
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Poroshenko: Ukraine’s partners say doors of EU, NATO are open for Ukraine
Next » Poroshenko’s European Solidarity party presents candidates for parliament