The European choice unites Ukraine, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

“It is very important that in the critical conditions of these four years the Ukrainians have not lost the firm hope, support and confidence in the European vector of development of our state. Ukraine is no longer split, and the European choice unites Ukraine,” Poroshenko said at a meeting with leaders of foreign diplomatic institutions of Ukraine in Kyiv on August 28.

In this regard, he recalled that he intends to initiate amendments to the Constitution, “which will anchor the European and Euro-Atlantic choice of our state.” According to the head of state, this step is needed not only for Ukraine, but for the whole of Europe, as it is about turning the largest European state into a “space of new European growth.”

“I want to draw your attention to the fact that before the Independence Day, it was clearly stated by American partners and the German Federal Chancellor that the doors to both the European Union and NATO are open for Ukraine. Even some time frames were identified,” Poroshenko said.