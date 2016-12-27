English-language television channel and news website Ukraine Today announced on Dec. 26 that it will cease operations on Dec. 30.

Ukraine Today was launched on August 24, 2014, Ukrainian Independence Day.

Its stated purpose was to “counter the information war waged on Ukraine by Russian propaganda media outlets following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” the channel said in its closing press release. In April, the channel stopped satellite broadcasting and cut much of its staff. From that point, it began to operate as an online-only service. The channel reached more than 17 million people, Ukraine Today said in a statement.

The channel belongs to 1+1 Media Group, owned by oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky. Besides Ukraine Today, the group owns several nationwide TV channels and news websites, including Tsn.ua, UNIAN, Glavred, and others.

“We all understand that our company, as well as the whole country, is going through difficult times. Today, we cannot afford to have a project without a clearly defined business component,” Alexander Tkachenko, CEO of 1+1 Media Group, said.

1+1 is not the only of Kolomoisky’s properties to find itself in a difficult position. On Dec. 18, the government nationalized Kolomoisky’s PrivatBank – the country’s biggest privately owned bank by assets.

The Ministry of Finance now operates that institution, after insuring roughly Hr 148 ($5.6 billion) in losses during the takeover.

Ukraine Today attributed its closure to the government’s launch of an international public service broadcaster.

“Ukraine Today is confident that our project has fulfilled its mission,” the statement said.

To serve as an international broadcaster, the Ministry of Information has planned to create the Ukraine Tomorrow TV channel, in apparent contrast to the Russian Federation’s Russia Today. The channel has yet to begin broadcasting.

The English version of public service broadcaster UATV has also not been fully launched yet, operating in Ukrainian and Russian with occasional English subtitles.