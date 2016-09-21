Simferopol’s

railway court fined Alexei Shestakovych on Sept. 20, after the judge found him

guilty of distributing extremist material.

Shestakovych

posted the video “The last recording of the guys from the Primorsky

Partisans” – considered extremist material in Russia – on social media site

VKontakte six years ago. The Primorsky Partisans were a group of teenagers who

launched a guerrilla war against Russia’s corrupt police.

Shestakovych

said he was detained by officers from anti-extremism organisation Centre E on

Sept. 18, on the day of the Russian elections, for appearing to be on drugs.

But he said

once they brought him in for questioning the conversation turned to extremism,

the video post as well as the elections boycott.

“They had

the aim of getting me into their territory, where I was under their control,”

he said.

A number of

Crimean Tatars and activists have been calling for Crimeans to boycott the

Russian elections on Sept. 18, which have been recognized as illegal by many

European and Western countries.

Shestakovych

said they accused him of graffiting Simferopol walls with messages to boycott

the elections.

“I wasn’t planning any boycott activities but

I did support the boycott, that was my personal position,” he said.

“I think

this entire case is an attempt to put pressure on me for being politically

active.”

Crimea’s

centre for counteracting extremism started administrative proceedings against

Shestakovych that same day and he was called to appear in court on Sept. 20.

During the

hearing Shestakovych was questioned about citizenship, to which he answered

that he was a citizen of the world.

He

currently only has a Ukrainian passport.

The same

day another court rejected his appeal against a 20,000 ruble fine for organising

a picket line earlier this year in

support of political prisoners, including Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov.

Politically

motivated public gathering held without prior permission have become prohibited

in Crimea, since Russia annexed the peninsula.