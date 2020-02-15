MUNICH – Ukraine is coordinating with Iran where and when the flight recorders of the downed Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 would be decrypted, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said.

“We’re now deciding with the Iranians where, in what specific place, and with which partners’ help it would be done. You know that a French option is being discussed, there is a suggestion. It is very complicated equipment, which is difficult to transport. Therefore, we must approach a shared point when to do that. Because it is a sensitive matter we want to give Iranians certain time to understand how to ensure full transparency of this procedure,” he told journalists on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 15.

Interfax-Ukraine
