Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Vasyl Hrytsak, has said that the SBU established the involvement of the Russian so-called ‘Wagner PMC’, headed by Dmitry Utkin, in destroying Il-76 aircraft in Donbas, attacking Luhansk airport and events in Debaltseve (Donetsk region).

“What was the Wagner group engaged in? It downed Il-76 aircraft with our paratroopers on board, attacked Luhansk airport and Debaltseve,” he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Saturday.

According to him, 72 militants of this PMC took part in the first two operations, 15 of them were lost killed. “We know their names,” Hrytsak said.

“Some 205 Wagner militants took part in the attacking of Debaltseve, during which 51 members were killed. We know each of them,” he said.

The SBU chief also said that 36 militants were killed on the line of demarcation.

Interfax-Ukraine
