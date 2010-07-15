Ukraine’s parliament passed the law on July 1.

The law proclaims Ukraine’s non-aligned status as a basic principle of foreign policy. The document says Ukraine won’t join military and political alliances, but will participate in the improvement and development of a European system of collective security and continue constructive cooperation with NATO and other military and political blocks in matters of mutual interest.

The document also provides for amending the law on principles of national security. In particular, the clauses about Ukraine’s integration into the Euro-Atlantic security space and membership in NATO are deleted from the article that defines Ukraine’s national interests.

However, the task of obtaining the European Union membership is preserved, "given that neighborly relations and strategic partnership with Russia and other CIS member states, as well as other countries of the world, are maintained."

The law also guarantees the protection of, free development and use of the Russian language and other languages of ethnic minorities.

According to the law, the establishment of civil society will be a guarantee of Ukraine’s democratic development.

It also envisages creating a professional army in Ukraine.