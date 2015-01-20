Acting General Staff spokesman Vladyslav Selezniov said on Jan. 19 that an order to accept the An-70 was signed by Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak.

According to Interfax-Ukraine’s defense sources, the decision to put the An-70 into army operation was made on Jan.13, 2014.

Joint tests of the An-70 aircraft were completed with the designer of the aircraft – Antonov Enterprise (Kyiv) and the Defense Ministry in April 2014.