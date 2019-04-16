Ukrainian lawmaker Nadiya Savchenko and her co-suspect Volodymyr Ruban, who both face charges of plotting an act of terrorism, were released from temporary detention late on April 15 under a ruling by the Brovary Town-and-District Court in Kyiv Oblast.

Both Savchenko and Ruban were charged in March 2018 with terrorism, plotting to forcibly topple the constitutional regime in Ukraine, and attempts to seize state power by illegal means.  However, their pre-trail detention terms have expired and no new preventative measures have been imposed. As a result, the court issued an order for the two to be released.

could be interesting for you:

Savchenko implied in her statement to the court that she had been illegally detained by the Ukrainian authorities: “I wish freedom to each (person), who has been detained illegally. I do not violate the rules…  I am not going to flee abroad, because I am a hero of Ukraine. And, for me, Ukraine is not just a word.  I will fight for Ukraine.”

After being freed, Savchenko said she intended to win the case against her, and “to change this political system (of modern-day Ukraine) in an absolutely peaceful, evolutionary manner.”

Ruban took ill, apparently from a lack of fresh air, during the court hearing, which was held in a small, stuffy court room filled with representatives of the parties to the case, journalists, and activists.

Savchenko was arrested on March 22, 2018 after Ukraine’s parliament voted to strip her of immunity.  nOW, Savchenko says she intends to resume her work in parliament on April 23.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Vyacheslav Hnatyuk
Vyacheslav Hnatyuk
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack War in Ukraine
1 hour ago
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack
By AFP
Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
2 hours ago
OPINION: Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West
By Oksana Bashuk Hepburn
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine Ukraine
4 hours ago
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine
By Eurotopics
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous NABU, SAPO plan to serve notice of suspicion to ex-owner of VAB Bank Bakhmatyuk
Next » Millions Of Ukrainians To Vote On Oct. 25: Parties to spend $82 million in local vote