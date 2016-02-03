They include former International Monetary Fund head
Dominique Strauss-Kahn, Swedish economist Anders Aslund and Jean-Pierre
Saltiel, who was the Rothschild Conseil International president, Interfax news
agency reported, citing PJSC Kredyt Dnipro’s statement on Feb. 3.

They are joined by Andriy Dudnyk as the supervisory board
head and who is the acting director of investment for Pinchuk’s EastOne holding
company. Also appointed were Alex Munteanu, managing director of Europe Virgin
Fund, a regional $57-million private equity fund sponsored by Kyiv-based Dragon
Capital.

“We are honored to work with leading world economists and
financiers,” Kredyt Dnipro CEO Olena said. “Today we have an excellent
opportunity to build the development strategy of the bank relying on their
unique experience and expertise.”

The lender had Hr 7.4 billion ($290 million) in assets as of
Oct. 1, according to the central bank, making it the 23rd largest among 123
banks. In mid-December the bank issued additional shares thereby increasing
statutory capital by 82 percent to Hr 1.5 billion.

Pinchuk owns the bank through two Cyprus-registered
companies. His fortune is estimated to be worth $1.5 billion, according to
Forbes. He is the son-in-law of ex-President Leonid Kuchma who served two terms
in 1994-2005.

Mark Raczkiewycz
Mark was a reporter and editor for the Kyiv Post from 2006 to 2016 and still contributes as a freelancer. The native Chicagoan has bylines with the Financial Times, Bloomberg News, Associated Press, Ukrainian Weekly, Irish Times, and Ukraine Business Insight, among other publications. He is a former U.S. Peace Corps volunteer, a graduate of St. Norbert College in Wisconsin, and fluent in the Ukrainian and Russian languages.
