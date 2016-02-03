They include former International Monetary Fund head

Dominique Strauss-Kahn, Swedish economist Anders Aslund and Jean-Pierre

Saltiel, who was the Rothschild Conseil International president, Interfax news

agency reported, citing PJSC Kredyt Dnipro’s statement on Feb. 3.

They are joined by Andriy Dudnyk as the supervisory board

head and who is the acting director of investment for Pinchuk’s EastOne holding

company. Also appointed were Alex Munteanu, managing director of Europe Virgin

Fund, a regional $57-million private equity fund sponsored by Kyiv-based Dragon

Capital.

“We are honored to work with leading world economists and

financiers,” Kredyt Dnipro CEO Olena said. “Today we have an excellent

opportunity to build the development strategy of the bank relying on their

unique experience and expertise.”

The lender had Hr 7.4 billion ($290 million) in assets as of

Oct. 1, according to the central bank, making it the 23rd largest among 123

banks. In mid-December the bank issued additional shares thereby increasing

statutory capital by 82 percent to Hr 1.5 billion.

Pinchuk owns the bank through two Cyprus-registered

companies. His fortune is estimated to be worth $1.5 billion, according to

Forbes. He is the son-in-law of ex-President Leonid Kuchma who served two terms

in 1994-2005.