"I feel awkward speaking about it, but Russia has owed $60 million over the past three years," Yushchenko told reporters on Nov. 17.

This debt has still not been repaid, Yuschenko said.

"However, it’s not the main thing. That’s not the problem, the problem is with the prospects. We are losing months, years, and this market is never empty," Yuschenko said.

"Of course, we would like Russia’s position to be more productive and more clear. Of course, this machine has to be improved and launched. It has unique capabilities on the Russian, Ukrainian, and third countries’ markets," Yushchenko said.

Yushchenko said the plane has undergone tests and licensing procedures.

Interfax-Ukraine
