“I think that such actions violate the norms of international cooperation between our states and undermine the authority of the United States. Officials from the United States Department of Justice ignored international and legal regulations and illegally used their official positions. They deceive the U.S. President, the Congress, and the U.S. people regarding the murder of Yevhen Scherban and the actual role of Yulia Tymoshenko in various crimes,” reads the letter dated Dec. 3, 2012 and posted on the Web site of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine (PGO) on Monday.

In the letter, Kuzmin asks Obama to assist in disclosing the truth and receiving evidence from witnesses in the case on the murder of MP Scherban, Pavlo Lazarenko and Petro Kyrychenko, who are currently in the United States.

“I am asking you to give an unbiased estimation of actions of the U.S. officials involved in the organization of a provocation against me. I am asking you to use the capabilities of your department and propose that the U.S. Senate to revise the recent resolution No. 466 and make a balanced decision on Ukraine, based on real facts. I am grateful for your attention and once again I would like to express hope for continuation of business and human cooperation between our states,” Kuzmin said.

As reported, in September 2012 the U.S. senate approved a resolution on Ukraine. It called on the Ukrainian authorities to release former Ukrainian Premier Yulia Tymoshenko from prison and issue a ban on issuing visas for the officials responsible for the conviction of Tymoshenko and bad treatment of the ex-premier in prison.

On Oct. 3, Kuzmin states that the U.S. congressmen should have full information about criminal cases against Tymoshenko.

“I’ve sent an open letter to the U.S. Senators. I sent this letter directly to the U.S. I believe that the congressmen will be interested in receiving full and reliable information about criminal cases against convict Tymoshenko,” Kuzmin said.

