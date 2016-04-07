“I would like to remind that the true goal of the organizers of this referendum is not the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU. This is an attack on the unity of Europe, attack on the spreading of the European values. The discussion on the eve of the referendum is a proof of that,” said Poroshenko when commented preliminary results of the Dutch referendum.

He thanked all Dutch, who voted in support of the Association Agreement, and to everyone, who took part in the promotion campaign of Ukraine in the Netherlands.

