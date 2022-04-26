Authorities in Kyiv on Tuesday began demolishing a monument symbolising historic ties between ex-Soviet Ukraine and Russia, AFP correspondents reported, more than two months after Moscow’s troops invaded Ukraine.

“The dismantling has started today and we plan to finish it this evening — we are removing the bronze sculpture of two workers installed in the centre of the capital in 1982 ‘to commemorate the reunification of Ukraine with Russia’,” Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a statement on social media.