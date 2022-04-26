Authorities in Kyiv on Tuesday began demolishing a monument symbolising historic ties between ex-Soviet Ukraine and Russia, AFP correspondents reported, more than two months after Moscow’s troops invaded Ukraine.

“The dismantling has started today and we plan to finish it this evening — we are removing the bronze sculpture of two workers installed in the centre of the capital in 1982 ‘to commemorate the reunification of Ukraine with Russia’,” Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a statement on social media.

could be interesting for you:
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
RELATED ARTICLES
Russia’s Invasion Cannot Derail Ukraine’s Rule of Law Reforms War in Ukraine
23 minutes ago
OPINION: Russia’s Invasion Cannot Derail Ukraine’s Rule of Law Reforms
By Denys Maslov
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack War in Ukraine
2 hours ago
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack
By AFP
Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
3 hours ago
OPINION: Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West
By Oksana Bashuk Hepburn
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous No to Running Messages From the Kremlin (UPDATED)
Next » Security Service of Ukraine detains ‘self-proclaimed governor’ of Donetsk region Gubarev