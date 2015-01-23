“Britain closed criminal proceedings against the assets of Mykola Zlochevsky. The case was closed after the court analyzed the period from 2002 to December 2014 for alleged illegality of the source of funds of companies the ultimate beneficiary of which was alleged and “found no grounds for further consideration of the case,” reads the report of the company.

In April 2014, the UK Serious Fraud Office froze those accounts. The investigation lasted for nine months. In early December of 2013, court hearings were held, and on January 20, 2015, the official decision on the illegality of the arrest of the company’s funds was issued.

Burisma Holdings also refutes information quoted by a number of media sources claiming that Zlochevsky was issued a wanted notice by Ukraine referring to the accounts arrest in the UK, and declaring him suspect of committing a crime under the article providing responsibility for illicit enrichment.

Burisma Holdings officially states that there are no current international court proceedings against Zlochevsky.