Eleven owners of football clubs voted for the decision at a general meeting of the premier league on Dec. 1.

Football clubVorskla Poltava President Oleh Babayev said that Dynamo Kyiv President Ihor Surkis, Metalist Kharkiv President Oleksandr Yaroslavsky and Arsenal Kyiv President Vadym Rabynovych had voted against Danylov’s candidacy. Kryvbas President Oleksandr Livshyts abstained.

FootballclubDnipro President Ihor Kolomoisky did not attend the meeting.

Apart from Danylov, President of the Ukrainian Beach Soccer Association Serhiy Kharchenko was nominated for the post by football club Metalist.

Interfax-Ukraine
