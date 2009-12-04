"I believe that with a political will and a public wish to do so, public support for politicians in charge, and a clear and right awareness policy, this [becoming a NATO member] could be accomplished within a year or two," he told journalists in Brussels on Thursday after a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission held in Brussels on the sidelines of the alliance’s North Atlantic Council meeting.
- View the most recent Ukraine news pieces that came out today.
However, NATO membership should not be a goal in itself, Poroshenko said.
"Our goal must be conducting reforms, improving living standards. I believe that here we must do everything to improve the situation in the country rather than obtain somebody’s permission for some actions," he said.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (0)