"I believe that with a political will and a public wish to do so, public support for politicians in charge, and a clear and right awareness policy, this [becoming a NATO member] could be accomplished within a year or two," he told journalists in Brussels on Thursday after a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission held in Brussels on the sidelines of the alliance’s North Atlantic Council meeting.

However, NATO membership should not be a goal in itself, Poroshenko said.

"Our goal must be conducting reforms, improving living standards. I believe that here we must do everything to improve the situation in the country rather than obtain somebody’s permission for some actions," he said.