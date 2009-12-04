"I believe that with a political will and a public wish to do so, public support for politicians in charge, and a clear and right awareness policy, this [becoming a NATO member] could be accomplished within a year or two," he told journalists in Brussels on Thursday after a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission held in Brussels on the sidelines of the alliance’s North Atlantic Council meeting.

could be interesting for you:

However, NATO membership should not be a goal in itself, Poroshenko said.

"Our goal must be conducting reforms, improving living standards. I believe that here we must do everything to improve the situation in the country rather than obtain somebody’s permission for some actions," he said.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Interfax-Ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack War in Ukraine
1 hour ago
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack
By AFP
Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
2 hours ago
OPINION: Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West
By Oksana Bashuk Hepburn
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine Ukraine
4 hours ago
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine
By Eurotopics
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Nearly 45 percent of Ukrainians say European Union membership essential
Next » Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty: Four Ukrainians among dead in Burkina Faso attack