When asked if Ukraine needs to accede the EU, 35.2% of the respondents replied that they see no necessity in Ukraine’s entering the EU and 20% were hard to answer.

Apart from this, in course of the study the respondents were asked about their opinion on the main reason hampering Ukraine’s integration in the EU.

So, 70.4% answered that the low level of economic development and insufficient rate of reforms hinder European integration; 64% said it was the high level of corruption in Ukraine; 38.5% said it was the country’s democracy level not meeting the European one; 13% said it was the difference of the cultural development in Ukraine from the general European one and the language barrier; 7.4% think this was geopolitical (historical, cultural) association with Russia.

10$ of the respondents delivered no reply, while 3.6% named something else.

The center interviewed 2,017 Ukrainian citizens aged over 18 in all regions of Ukraine from December 17 through December 24.

Statistical error does not exceed 2.3%.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, according to a poll conducted by the Oleksandr Razumkov Centre for Economic and Political Studies in October, 47.2% of Ukrainians found it necessary for Ukraine to enter the European Union.