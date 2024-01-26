Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
LIVE Updated Jan. 26, 18:41

Breaking News & Live Updates on 01-26-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 26-01-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
Breaking News &amp; Live Updates on 01-26-2024
...
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 26, 18:18

EXPLAINED: Russian IL-76 Downed, But Who Was On Board?

EXPLAINED: Russian IL-76 Downed, But Who Was On Board?
...
By Anya Korzun
Jan. 26, 17:48
Ukraine has raised the possibility of a “deliberate provocation,” claiming that several high-ranking Russian officials were prohibited by FSB to board the aircraft at the last minute.
Read more

Ukrainian Politician Asks Zelensky to Disclose War Casualties, Claims Fewer Than 100,000

Ukrainian Politician Asks Zelensky to Disclose War Casualties, Claims Fewer Than 100,000
Ukraine's MP Davyd Arakhamia. PHOTO: AFP
...
By Leo Chiu
Jan. 26, 17:12
Ukraine’s ruling party leader, David Arakhamia, said he asked the Ukrainian president to disclose the casualties as people think it surpassed the 100,000 mark when it’s “much smaller” in reality.
Read more

GRAPHIC WARNING: Ukraine Releases Intense Close Combat Footage, Special Forces Take Out Russian Observation Post

GRAPHIC WARNING: Ukraine Releases Intense Close Combat Footage, Special Forces Take Out Russian Observation Post
...
By Julia Struck
Jan. 26, 16:40
Fighters from Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SSO) destroyed Russian observation posts and eliminated five Russian soldiers during vicious fighting in the south of the country.
Read more
Featured
Bolstering European Security as Risk of Abandonment by US Grows

Bolstering European Security as Risk of Abandonment by US Grows

Putin’s Genocidal Myth

Putin’s Genocidal Myth

Avdiivka Mayor Confirms Russian Incursion into City Outskirts

Avdiivka Mayor Confirms Russian Incursion into City Outskirts

Russian Infantry Scores Gains in Battleground Avdiivka, Both Sides Predict More Big Attacks

Russian Infantry Scores Gains in Battleground Avdiivka, Both Sides Predict More Big Attacks
Russian soldiers being hunted by Ukrainian drones in Avdiivka. PHOTO: Telegram
...
By Stefan Korshak
Jan. 26, 15:25
The Kremlin switched tactics from trying to outflank the city with armored, fast-moving tank assaults, to infiltrating infantry. In one place they used a sewage tunnel.
Read more

Let’s Get Serious About Our Collective Energy Security: Reflections from Davos 2024

Let’s Get Serious About Our Collective Energy Security: Reflections from Davos 2024
(From L) World Economic Forum (WEF) president Borge Brende, US climate envoy John Kerry, China's special climate envoy Xie Zhenhua, Royal DSM Co-CEO Geraldine Matchett, Green Generation Initiative founder Elizabeth Wathuti and Salesforce Co-CEO Marc Benioff attend a session at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos on May 24, 2022. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
...
By Oleksiy Chernyshov
Jan. 26, 13:13
"The world stands at a critical juncture, as WEF president Borge Brende aptly put it, where leaders must unite and devise solutions to common challenges."
Read more

Ukraine’s Belarusian Legionnaires – Fighting for Freedom, No Way to Go Home

Ukraine’s Belarusian Legionnaires – Fighting for Freedom, No Way to Go Home
Screen grab from a Happy Easter greeting recorded by Belarusian fighters in Ukrainian service, and members of an attached Ukrainian unit, in April 2023.
...
By Stefan Korshak
Jan. 26, 12:51
The recruiting plan is to create a sort of foreign legion inside a foreign legion, so that Belarusians can take the fight to Russia in Ukraine before liberating their home from Moscow’s grip.
Read more

US Senate Struggles to Clinch Border Deal, Ukraine Aid at Stake

US Senate Struggles to Clinch Border Deal, Ukraine Aid at Stake
File photo. Migrants talk to a border agent near the US-Mexico border wall in Ciudad Juarez, in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico, 30 November 2023.
...
By Euractiv
Jan. 26, 12:21
A source familiar with the talks said negotiators were trying to “revive” the effort by altering the legislation to bolster its appeal to Senate conservatives.
Read more

Death Toll from Russian Strike on Kharkiv Rises to 11

Death Toll from Russian Strike on Kharkiv Rises to 11
Ukrainian rescue and emergency workers attend the site of a missile attack in Kharkiv on January 23, 2024. (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK / AFP)
...
By AFP
Jan. 26, 11:51
Overnight, more civilians were injured in further Russian missile attacks on the city.
Read more

Ukraine National Railways to Create Drone Unit to Protect Its Tracks

Ukraine National Railways to Create Drone Unit to Protect Its Tracks
Photo:Ukrzaliznytsia
...
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 26, 11:36
Initially Ukrzaliznytsia will create a test unit which, once the concept is proven, will be expanded across the whole rail network.
Read more

Russia Using the Sea to Disguise Shahed Drone Attacks Against Ukraine

Russia Using the Sea to Disguise Shahed Drone Attacks Against Ukraine
A Ukrainian serviceman holds a MANPADS (Man-Portable Air-Defence Systems) "Stinger" anti-aircraft weapon as they scan for possible air targets, onboard a Maritime Guard of the State Border Service of Ukraine boat as it patrols in the northwestern part of the Black Sea on December 18, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Anatolii Stepanov / AFP)
...
By Leo Chiu
Jan. 26, 11:16
Russia has been launching Shahed kamikaze drones from the sea in an attempt to mute the engine sound as they approach coastline residential areas during recent attacks, the Ukrainian military has said
Read more

Congress is Squandering the Future of Ukraine and America

Congress is Squandering the Future of Ukraine and America
The US Capitol is seen at dusk in Washington, DC on November 13, 2023. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
...
By David Root
Jan. 26, 09:57
“America First” Republicans are playing into Putin’s hands and giving the Kremlin time to rebuild its forces and attack Ukraine later with even greater atrocities – and may risk American troops soon.
Read more

White House Urges Ukraine Aid Deal Amid Trump Opposition

White House Urges Ukraine Aid Deal Amid Trump Opposition
The White House in Washington, DC, on July 2, 2023. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP)
...
By AFP
Jan. 26, 08:25
The US National Security Council said Russia was “watching closely” to see whether Washington would continue to deliver support for Ukraine.
Read more

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 25, 2024

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 25, 2024
ISW-map
...
By ISW
Jan. 26, 08:11
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Read more

Trump Kills Ukraine Aid Bill That Senate Leaders Call 'Urgent Priority' – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 26

Trump Kills Ukraine Aid Bill That Senate Leaders Call 'Urgent Priority' – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 26
Ukrainian servicemen install an automatic cannon after preventive maintenance on an armoured military vehicle at a workshop in the Donetsk region, on January 25, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP)
...
By John Moretti
Jan. 26, 04:23
Trump sabotages Ukraine aid; Germany and UK discuss ways to send Kyiv more cruise missiles; Russians killed 521 children in the war; Huge Kyiv cyberattack on FSB; Forces trade gains around Avdiivka
Read more
Top News
Bolstering European Security as Risk of Abandonment by US Grows EXCLUSIVE Europe
Feb. 14, 15:17
OPINION: Bolstering European Security as Risk of Abandonment by US Grows
By Anders Aslund
Putin’s Genocidal Myth in-depth War in Ukraine
Feb. 12, 11:58
OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth
By Timothy Snyder
Avdiivka Mayor Confirms Russian Incursion into City Outskirts War in Ukraine
Feb. 9, 13:46
Avdiivka Mayor Confirms Russian Incursion into City Outskirts
By Kyiv Post
Russia Storming Avdiivka with ‘Very Large Forces’ War in Ukraine
Feb. 8, 12:30
Russia Storming Avdiivka with ‘Very Large Forces’
By Kyiv Post
Russian Infantry ‘Banned from Using Armored Vehicles’ to Attack Dnipro Bridgehead War in Ukraine
Feb. 8, 13:04
Russian Infantry ‘Banned from Using Armored Vehicles’ to Attack Dnipro Bridgehead
By Kyiv Post