The death toll from Russian missile strikes on Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv has risen to 11, officials said on Friday.

In one of the largest waves of aerial bombardments in weeks, more than 100 people were injured and at least 18 killed after Russian missiles struck across Ukraine -- including the capital Kyiv and northeastern Kharkiv -- early Monday.

The Kharkiv prosecutor’s office said Friday that a 61-year-old woman succumbed to injuries, taking the number killed in just that city to 11.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed a forceful response.

Separately, Ukrainian authorities in the Donetsk region -- part of which is under Russia’s control -- said a total of six people were injured in Russian strikes during the course of Thursday.

A person was also injured in Kherson by an S-300 missile attack, the southern region’s governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Friday.

He posted photos on social media showing damage to a high-rise residential building and houses in the city, which was under the control of Russian forces for much of 2022 after being captured in the first days of the war.

Russia has repeatedly denied targeted residential areas. According to the United Nations, at least 10,000 civilians -- likely many more -- have been killed in Ukraine since February 2022.

Cities and towns close to the sprawling frontline in the east and south have been subject to daily shelling attacks in the near two years since Russia invaded.