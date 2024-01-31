Search

LIVE Updated Feb. 1, 07:54

Breaking News & Live Updates on 01-31-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 01-31-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 31, 01:00

Putin Says US Patriot Missile Shot Down POW Plane

In this pool photograph distributed by Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the State Council on improving teachers? image in Moscow on December 27, 2023. (Photo by Dmitry ASTAKHOV / POOL / AFP)
By AFP
Jan. 31, 16:59
Putin also said Russia was “insisting” on an international investigation into the downing of the plane, but said “there are no international organisations willing” to take part.
US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland Arrives in Kyiv

Victoria Nuland and Bridget Brink in Kyiv. Photo: twitter.com/USAmbKyiv
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 31, 16:06
Nuland and the ambassador are set to hold a series of meetings with Ukraine's authorities and Special services representatives, military, veterans, and volunteers.
‘They’re Just Putting Out a Feeler’ - Ukrainians React to Rumors of Zaluzhny’s Dismissal

Photo:Wikipedia
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 31, 15:52
Kyiv Post correspondent hit the streets of Kyiv to get a firsthand opinion on rumors of Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief’s dismissal which circulated earlier this week.
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 31, 15:33
Despite the failed prisoner exchange last Wednesday as the result of a Russian plane crash, Ukraine today returned 207 soldiers and civilians from captivity.
Russian Orthodox Church Conference: ‘The War on Ukraine Is a Sacred War’

Russian Orthodox Church Conference: ‘The War on Ukraine Is a Sacred War’
Metropolitan Kirill of Stavropol at the opening of the conference “Sacred War: Transformation of Russia”
By Willy Fautré
Jan. 31, 14:14
The Russian Orthodox Church stressed that thanks to their work with the “Special Military Operation” soldiers in the “trenches” no longer shy away from Christian symbols.
EU States Pushed to Detail Ukraine Military Support

EU States Pushed to Detail Ukraine Military Support
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell
By AFP
Jan. 31, 12:36
EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels taking stock of who is doing what to support Ukraine and what more is needed.
South Africa Is Key in the Diplomatic Struggle Between Russia and Ukraine

South Africa Is Key in the Diplomatic Struggle Between Russia and Ukraine
Liubov Abravitova: Ukraine’s ambassador to South Africa
By Ugo Poletti
Jan. 31, 12:34
The African continent has long been fertile ground for Russian influence. Ukraine’s ambassador to South Africa insists that Ukraine is now making inroads.
Russians Flock to Buy Up Ravaged Mariupol Homes on the Cheap

Russians Flock to Buy Up Ravaged Mariupol Homes on the Cheap
A picture taken on October 27, 2022 shows the Russian-controlled Azov Sea port city of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP)
By Alisa Orlova
Jan. 31, 09:09
A propagandist film tracks how Russians are investing in the ruins of Mariupol homes left by the dead or displaced after Moscow’s invasion caused mass destruction and upwards of 75,000 deaths.
Top UN Court to Rule on Ukraine-Russia 'Terrorism' Case

Top UN Court to Rule on Ukraine-Russia 'Terrorism' Case
By AFP
Jan. 31, 08:23
Kyiv has accused Moscow of being a "terrorist state" whose support for pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine was a harbinger of the full-fledged 2022 invasion.
Europe Must Get 'Organised' in Case US Cuts Kyiv Aid: Macron

Europe Must Get 'Organised' in Case US Cuts Kyiv Aid: Macron
France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a public conference event attended by Swiss president at the Lausanne University, on the major current social challenges of Europe, in Lausanne, on November 16, 2023. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP)
By AFP
Jan. 31, 08:12
Tens of billions of dollars in US aid has been sent to Ukraine since the Russian invasion in February 2022, but Republican lawmakers have grown reluctant to keep supporting Kyiv.
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 30, 2024

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 30, 2024
ISW - map.
By ISW
Jan. 31, 08:07
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
‘Shadow Tanker Fleets’ – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 31

‘Shadow Tanker Fleets’ – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 31
Firefighters work in a destroyed building hit by recent shelling in a residential area in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, on January 29, 2024, amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP)
By John Moretti
Jan. 31, 05:38
Russia said to be secretly getting around Western oil-price cap; Kyiv claims successful cyber-strike on Kremlin’s defense command; Moscow makes headway in surrounding areas of Bakhmut
