US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland has arrived in Kyiv for a working visit, marking her second trip to Ukraine amid the ongoing full-scale Russian invasion, as reported by Bridget Brink, the US Ambassador to Ukraine, on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Nuland and the ambassador are set to hold a series of meetings with Ukraine's authorities and Special services representatives, military, veterans, and volunteers.

Nuland's last visit to the Ukrainian capital occurred in early December 2022. Back then she held discussions with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Head of the OP Andriy Yermak over two days.

She had also engaged with various ministers, officials, lawmakers and entrepreneurs, working on high-tech solutions for the Ukrainian army.

Nuland's current visit comes amid the ongoing challenge in the US Congress to approve President Joe Biden's request for $61 billion in new aid to Ukraine. Republican lawmakers have grown reluctant to continue supporting Kyiv, citing a lack of a clear end game as the conflict against President Vladimir Putin's forces continues.