LIVE Updated Feb. 12, 15:42

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-12-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 02-12-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-12-2024
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 12, 01:00

Kremlin Troops Gain Ground in Avdiivka, Ukrainian Officers Vow Defenses Will Hold

Kremlin Troops Gain Ground in Avdiivka, Ukrainian Officers Vow Defenses Will Hold
Avdiivka.Photo:libkos/instagram
By Stefan Korshak
Feb. 12, 15:42
A Russian mil-blogger said of the fierce fighting in Avdiivka, where Moscow’s troops are trying to close a pincer on the Ukrainian salient: “You can’t hold a front with just bodies.”
The Big Meet Turns 6: Insights from Olga Kearley on Evolution and Impact

The Big Meet Turns 6: Insights from Olga Kearley on Evolution and Impact
By Christopher Stewart
Feb. 12, 14:55
The Big Meet, the number one networking organization in Kyiv, gets ready to celebrate its 6-year anniversary: Put on your Vyshyvanka and join in at Ostannya Barykada on Friday, Feb. 16
Partisans Conduct Reconnaissance at Russian Airfield in Yeysk

Partisans Conduct Reconnaissance at Russian Airfield in Yeysk
Photo:Atesh
By Julia Struck
Feb. 12, 14:50
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Feb. 12, 14:50
Agents of the Atesh guerilla group gave the exact number of Russian aircraft and the location of warehouses storing missiles used to attack Ukraine to the AFU.
By AFP
Feb. 12, 14:14
About $44.5 billion in arms have flowed from the US to Ukraine since February 24, 2022. But Washington's failure to agree to a new tranche of support could leave it up to Europe to plug a vast gap.
Putin lecturing a seemingly perplexed Tucker Carlson. Photo by Gavriil Grigorov / POOL / AFP
By Timothy Snyder
Feb. 12, 11:58
Tucker Carlson’s interview with Vladimir Putin reveals much more than the foolishness of fascism. It offers us a view into the mechanism of how genocide is justified.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (R) and France's newly appointed Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne address a joint press conference at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, on January 14, 2024. (Photo by Adam BERRY / AFP)
By AFP
Feb. 12, 11:46
Paris, Berlin and Warsaw are hoping to ramp up cooperation and reinvigorate the so-called “Weimar Triangle” format initially created in 1991.
The US Capitol is seen in Washington, DC, on October 28, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)
By AFP
Feb. 12, 08:07
The Senate, which has a very slim Democratic majority, voted 67-27 to break a procedural hold placed on the bill, making it almost certain it will pass a final simple-majority vote around midweek.
By Eurotopics
Feb. 12, 08:06
Zelensky has dismissed General Valery Zaluzny as commander-in-chief of the armed forces. The European press has very different ideas about what to expect from this change.
ISW - map.
By ISW
Feb. 12, 08:04
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Ukrainian emergency personnel douse flames after a fire erupted at the site of a drone attack in Kharkiv, early on Feb. 10, 2024. Seven people, including three children, were killed in a Russian drone attack on the city in eastern Ukraine, the regional governor said. (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK / AFP)
By John Moretti
Feb. 12, 01:15
Three children among civilians killed in Kharkiv; NATO calls for more arms production; Macron puts off Kyiv visit; Russia keeps closing in on Avdiivka; US Senate inches closer to vote on Ukraine bill
