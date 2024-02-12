Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-12-2024

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (R) and France's newly appointed Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne address a joint press conference at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, on January 14, 2024. (Photo by Adam BERRY / AFP)
Ukrainian emergency personnel douse flames after a fire erupted at the site of a drone attack in Kharkiv, early on Feb. 10, 2024. Seven people, including three children, were killed in a Russian drone attack on the city in eastern Ukraine, the regional governor said. (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK / AFP)