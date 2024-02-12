Atesh (“Fire”) partisan spokespersons told Kyiv Post its local pro-Ukrainian agents gathered critical intelligence information at a military airbase in Yeysk, in Russia’s Krasnodar region, which is routinely used for attacks on Ukraine.
“Our agents carried out a complex [series] of actions in Yeysk, beginning with reconnaissance of the airfield,” read a Feb. 12 message from Atesh via Telegram.
Atesh told Kyiv Post: “The intelligence was conducted by a group of individuals, all of whom were Russian.”
“We obtained precise details regarding the number of aircraft and the locations of warehouses containing missile weapons,” Atesh said.
The source could not specify to Kyiv Post the exact number or type of aircraft stationed at the Russian airfield but said: “All information gathered was promptly relayed to the Defense Forces of Ukraine (AFU).”
Additionally, the Atesh agents distributed leaflets within the city bearing the inscription “ATESH is watching” – a message directed at pilots operating these aircraft.
Atesh has been broadening its scope of activities and urging pilots to collaborate with Ukraine using the message: “Together, we can bring an end to this war.”
In late February 2023, reports emerged of explosions heard at this airfield, followed by a subsequent fire. District administration claimed these were part of “military-tactical exercises.”
'People Dying Like Flies Before They Get to Ukraine' - Russian Soldier's Wife Reveals Conscripts Killed in Training Camps
However, Planet Labs satellites later captured evidence of fire damage at the air defense training ground, situated west of the Yeysk airfield.
In late December 2022, residents of Yeysk reported a loud explosion. Local officials on Telegram attributed this to “rumbling sounds heard several times in the city,” citing “planned destruction of ammunition at the military training ground” as the cause.
Neither Kyiv officials nor any partisan groups have claimed responsibility for these possible attacks on the Yeysk airbase.
On Feb. 2, Atesh operatives also reported conducting a comprehensive reconnaissance of the strategically important Saky airfield in Crimea, accurately determining the number of aircraft stationed there and providing Kyiv with the intelligence.
The Saky airfield serves as the primary launch site for Russian fighter aircraft engaged in attacks on Ukraine.
The partisans told Kyiv Post that during such reconnaissance missions, their agents document the condition and changes in equipment, including air defense systems, to provide details not discernable from satellite images.
During the Saky mission, Ukrainian agents in Russian-occupied Crimea recorded approximately 10 Su-30 (NATO: “Flanker”) fighters and established the locations of air defense equipment and Kasta-2E2 (NATO: “Flat Face”) surveillance radars.
Kyiv Post’s source emphasized the high level of risk for its agents during such espionage operations.
Comments (5)
@Jack Griffin, Well to be fair we share your stated desire to want to see Ukraine succeed in its defence. This article would not have been released if it represented a threat to AFU. Even if released accidentally, or was not properly cleared, the editors at Kyivpost are close enough to the AFU to seek direction. Its' a hugely unified nation. They are making the best moves. This story has been released for an approved purpose.
Now the reason I often confront you, is you push 'putinrump' being elected as the best way to help Ukraine. I could consider it if you said anyone not MRGA affiliated, but you are singularly loyal to this putinesque tyrant.
The MRGA cult represents nothing but a disaster for not only Ukraine but the USA and all other democracies. Its puppet master in his own words, actions: 2 indictments and about >30 of his felony charges is either pushing putin's agenda, or in dealings has questionable links to russia. He sows falsehood (+30,500 documented lies reported in his 4 year term). He sows division. He weakens the USA in every sentence and criminal deed!
And then rather then build a counter argument or suggest a rump option, you lash out like a profane tyrant also beyond reproach. You never give credible facts or proof. You say you do...but you don't.
Savvy?
@jack griffin. And now to borrow a few quotes from Rob Reiner's classic movie 'The Princess Bride'. I will dedicate this 'Battle of Wits' scene to troll "jack". Please substitute "Defense Forces of Ukraine (AFU)." for "Man in Black" below. Troll "jack griffin" has decided the role of "Vizzini" was more fitting given his superior intellect on these forums.
-Man in Black: "Truly, you have a dizzying intellect."
-Vizzini: "I can't compete with you physically, and you're no match for my brains."
-Man in Black: "You're that smart?"
-Vizzini: "Let me put it this way. Have you ever heard of Plato, Aristotle, Socrates?"
-Man in Black: "Yes."
- Vizzini: "Morons."
Spoiler alert: In the ensuing battle of wits "Vizzini" chooses the wrong glass, and succumbing to its poison keels over dead. The Defense Forces of Ukraine (AFU) proceeds on its mission.
@John, Bravo. For those that never got the "simple" jack reference, Tropic Thunder is a must see classic. Ben Stiller's Tugg Speedman describing his role as Jack Griffin:
Tugg Speedman : There were times while I was playing Jack where I felt...
[pause]
Tugg Speedman : ...retarded. Like, really retarded.
Kirk Lazarus : Damn!
Tugg Speedman : In a weird way I had to sort of just free myself up to believe that is was ok to be stupid or dumb.
Kirk Lazarus : To be a moron.
Tugg Speedman : Yeah!
Kirk Lazarus : To be moronical.
Tugg Speedman : Exactly, to be a moron.
Kirk Lazarus : An imbecile.
Tugg Speedman : Yeah!
Kirk Lazarus : Like the dumbest mother fucker that ever lived.
Tugg Speedman : [pause] When I was playing the character.
Jack Griffin never gets out of character.
@"Simple" Jack Griffin, I'm a getting a lot of good laughs today hanging out on KyivPost.
Yes I remember Tropic Thunder and Simple Jack.
Excellent choice to give jack his due recognition.
This is likely a red herring. The attack by Ukraine will take place at another location. Jack, you forgot your pills again didn’t you.
@Jack Griffen. Have some faith in the competence of Ukraine. As per the article:
"The intelligence was conducted by a group of individuals, all of whom were Russian.” "We obtained precise details regarding the number of aircraft and the locations of warehouses containing missile weapons,” "The source could not specify to Kyiv Post the exact number or type of aircraft stationed at the Russian airfield but said: “All information gathered was promptly relayed to the Defense Forces of Ukraine (AFU).”
The partisans were far away from danger long before this was published. The next Russian public holiday is on February 23rd and I'm sure these crafty supporters of Ukraine are already restocking their pantry for their next scenic picnic.
The question now is where will the next big kaboom be in Russia? Or perhaps this is all just about keeping put forces busy spinning their wheels relocating a bunch of stuff until a more opportune time & location to strike arises? Ukrainian forces will capitalize on all their intelligence gathering as they see fit.
