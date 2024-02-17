Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
LIVE Updated 11 hours ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-17-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 02-17-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-17-2024
...
By Kyiv Post
1 day ago

Munich Security Conference Insider: Day 2 - Zelensky, Scholz and Shadow of Trump

Munich Security Conference Insider: Day 2 - Zelensky, Scholz and Shadow of Trump
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers his speech at the 60th Munich Security Conference (MSC) at the Bayerischer Hof hotel in Munich, southern Germany, on February 17, 2024. Zelensky is seeking to rouse allies from war fatigue and step up their financial and military backing at a critical juncture in his country's battle against Russia. Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP
...
By Irina Pavlova
11 hours ago
A further report from this important annual international security forum in Munch from Kyiv Post’s special correspondent. What did Zelensky and Sholtz have to say.
Read more

There Is No Alternative to Helping Ukraine – Make Sanctions Work

There Is No Alternative to Helping Ukraine – Make Sanctions Work
...
By David Cortright
17 hours ago
...
By Anna Romandash
17 hours ago
Unfortunately for Ukraine and the world, Russia is managing to evade many of the sanctions intended to cripple its war machine. More stringent measures must be taken.
Read more

Ukrainian Employers and Safety Rules During Attacks

Ukrainian Employers and Safety Rules During Attacks
People take shelter in a subway station as they wait for the end of another air alarm after a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, on December 29, 2023. Russia launched drone and missile strikes across Ukraine on December 29, in one of the biggest air attacks of the war. Sergei CHUZAVKOV / AFP
...
By Elena Avramenko
18 hours ago
Preparation for drone and missile attacks has become a necessity of everyday life in Ukraine, and safety instructions are an integral tool for any business – for its employees, customers and visitors.
Read more
Featured
Bolstering European Security as Risk of Abandonment by US Grows

Bolstering European Security as Risk of Abandonment by US Grows

Putin’s Genocidal Myth

Putin’s Genocidal Myth

Avdiivka Mayor Confirms Russian Incursion into City Outskirts

Avdiivka Mayor Confirms Russian Incursion into City Outskirts

Ukraine's Army Chief Orders Retreat From Avdiivka, Says 'Life of Military is Highest Value'

Ukraine's Army Chief Orders Retreat From Avdiivka, Says 'Life of Military is Highest Value'
...
By Kyiv Post
19 hours ago
The battle for the industrial hub, less than 10 kilometres (six miles) north of the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk, has been one of the bloodiest of the two-year war.
Read more

Ukraine Defense Ministry Builds New Community to Facilitate Military Tech Development

Ukraine Defense Ministry Builds New Community to Facilitate Military Tech Development
Photo:Ukraine Defense Ministry
...
By Leo Chiu
21 hours ago
According to the ministry, the program aims to create a “10:1 technological advantage” over Russia by fostering experience exchange and providing feedback and mentorship to domestic tech talent.
Read more

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 16, 2024

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 16, 2024
ISW - map.
...
By ISW
21 hours ago
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Read more
Top News
Bolstering European Security as Risk of Abandonment by US Grows EXCLUSIVE Europe
Feb. 14, 15:17
OPINION: Bolstering European Security as Risk of Abandonment by US Grows
By Anders Aslund
Putin’s Genocidal Myth in-depth War in Ukraine
Feb. 12, 11:58
OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth
By Timothy Snyder
Avdiivka Mayor Confirms Russian Incursion into City Outskirts War in Ukraine
Feb. 9, 13:46
Avdiivka Mayor Confirms Russian Incursion into City Outskirts
By Kyiv Post
Russia Storming Avdiivka with ‘Very Large Forces’ War in Ukraine
Feb. 8, 12:30
Russia Storming Avdiivka with ‘Very Large Forces’
By Kyiv Post
Russian Infantry ‘Banned from Using Armored Vehicles’ to Attack Dnipro Bridgehead War in Ukraine
Feb. 8, 13:04
Russian Infantry ‘Banned from Using Armored Vehicles’ to Attack Dnipro Bridgehead
By Kyiv Post