Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-24-2024

The Ukrainian flag flies outside the Ukrainian Embassy, in west London on April 14, 2019, a day after an incident in which police firearms and a taser were used in making an arrest. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addresses a press conference with his Polish counterpart following bilateral talks at the Prime Minister's office in Warsaw, Poland on April 23, 2024. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / POOL / AFP)
US and Ukrainian flags fly near the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on July 20, 2022. Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska is scheduled to address members of Congress at the US Capitol. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP)
US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference ahead of a vote on a foreign aid package at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on April 23, 2024. The US Senate is due to vote on the final foreign aid package of $95 billion in total military assistance to US allies, including money for Israel and Taiwan alongside the $61 billion earmarked for Ukraine -- is expected to land on President Joe Biden's desk for his approval by the end of the week. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)