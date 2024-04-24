Search

LIVE Updated 2 hours ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-24-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 04-24-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
...
By Kyiv Post
12 hours ago

How Ukraine Wins

Photo: CEPA.
...
By Kurt Volker
2 hours ago
It took far too long, but House Speaker Mike Johnson showed true leadership in bringing Ukraine aid to a vote. Now the Biden administration must ensure Ukrainian victory.
Read more

Ukraine Pushes Military-Aged Men to Return Home

The Ukrainian flag flies outside the Ukrainian Embassy, in west London on April 14, 2019, a day after an incident in which police firearms and a taser were used in making an arrest. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)
...
By AFP
4 hours ago
Ukraine's foreign ministry "announced a temporary suspension of accepting new applications for consular services" for men between 18 and 60.
Read more

UK's Sunak Announces Raised Defence Spending, New Ukraine Aid

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addresses a press conference with his Polish counterpart following bilateral talks at the Prime Minister's office in Warsaw, Poland on April 23, 2024. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / POOL / AFP)
...
By AFP
4 hours ago
Sunak said Britain was giving £500 million ($617 million) in additional military funding for Kyiv as he held talks with Polish premier Donald Tusk and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.
Read more
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 23, 2024

ISW - map.
...
By ISW
4 hours ago
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Read more

‘Tonight, Beijing and Moscow Are Watching Closely’ - Ukraine at War Update for April 24

US and Ukrainian flags fly near the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on July 20, 2022. Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska is scheduled to address members of Congress at the US Capitol. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP)
...
By John Moretti
5 hours ago
US Senate approves $61B for Kyiv; Kremlin keeps WSJ reporter in jail despite appeal; Moscow promises payback if frozen assets used to fund Kyiv; No further plans to deploy nukes, NATO says
Read more

‘A Watershed Moment for Democracy’: US Senate Moves Forward on Foreign Aid Bill

US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference ahead of a vote on a foreign aid package at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on April 23, 2024. The US Senate is due to vote on the final foreign aid package of $95 billion in total military assistance to US allies, including money for Israel and Taiwan alongside the $61 billion earmarked for Ukraine -- is expected to land on President Joe Biden's desk for his approval by the end of the week. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
...
By John Moretti
12 hours ago
Long-delayed $61B package for Kyiv clears final major hurdle before Senate sends it to White House
Read more
