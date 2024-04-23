The US Senate voted 80-19 on Tuesday afternoon to break a filibuster and send a $95 billion international aid package to a final vote on the floor. This was the final significant hurdle to procuring $61 billion in aid for Kyiv, a measure that has languished in Washington for months.

The bill, presented to the Senate by the House of Representatives over the weekend, needed to clear this procedural vote or else face a number of amendments proposed by opponents of the aid package as written.

A final, up-and-down vote on the aid package is expected to pass smoothly when it reaches the Senate floor as early as Tuesday evening. President Joe Biden has made it clear he will sign the bill into law when it reaches his desk.

The motion to include an “amendment tree” was submitted by Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), who called the $61 billion in funding for Ukraine “massively controversial” in the Tuesday morning session, and said that the legislative body should be allowed to debate the bill rather than be a “rubber stamp.”

Sen. Lee, who has long been criticized by the left for his Kremlin-friendly remarks, downplayed the possibility of any damage by allowing the Senate to take some extra time to debate the package.

“There won’t be dogs and cats living together in the streets of the holy city or anything else from the Book of Revelation,” Lee remarked.

On social media, Lee posted on Tuesday: “I will not vote for this 95 billion dollar broken promise. Americans deserve a secure country, not endless proxy wars fueled by their tax dollars. 41 Senators can kill it.”