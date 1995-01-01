Latest

‘We Don’t Want You Here, K**wa’ – Polish Protesters Allegedly Handcuff Bus Passenger from Ukraine
Ukraine
2 days ago
‘We Don’t Want You Here, K**wa’ – Polish Protesters Allegedly Handcuff Bus Passenger from Ukraine
In one of the latest escalations at the Polish-Ukrainian border, a bus from Ukraine was stopped and a passenger holding an Israeli passport was allegedly handcuffed by protesters.
By Leo Chiu