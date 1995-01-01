War
JASSM
Latest
F-16
US May Soon Agree to Provide Ukrainian F-16s Long-Range Ground Attack Missiles
Talks to provide Ukraine with the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) were reportedly in place, though actual deliveries might take months.
By Kyiv Post
6h ago
