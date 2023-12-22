Latest

Denmark Says Ukraine to Get F-16 Jets in Second Quarter
War in Ukraine
Jan. 6, 15:32
Denmark Says Ukraine to Get F-16 Jets in Second Quarter
Denmark, which is replacing its F-16 fleet with more modern F-35 jets, announced in August that it would provide the 19 planes after securing approval from the US government.
By AFP
Norway to Send 2 F-16s to Denmark for Ukrainian Pilot Training
War in Ukraine
Jan. 4, 09:13
Norway to Send 2 F-16s to Denmark for Ukrainian Pilot Training
Last year, Norway, along with countries such as Denmark and the Netherlands, said that it would be donating to Ukraine F-16s which had been retired and replaced with the more modern F-35.
By AFP
Netherlands to Deploy 18 F-16 Fighter Jets to Ukraine
Zelensky
Dec. 22, 2023
Netherlands to Deploy 18 F-16 Fighter Jets to Ukraine
The Dutch government is preparing the first 18 F-16 fighter jets for delivery to Ukraine. That’s enough aircraft to outfit a fighter squadron.
By Kyiv Post
Ukrainian Air Force Spokesperson Talks All Things Air Defense
F-16
Nov. 28, 2023
Ukrainian Air Force Spokesperson Talks All Things Air Defense
Colonel Yuriy Ihnat is the public face of Kyiv’s Air Force – he issues as many as 38 updates each day to national and international media on the battles in the skies over Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
US Official: Major Ukraine F-16 Maintenance Will Take Place in Poland
Poland
Nov. 15, 2023
US Official: Major Ukraine F-16 Maintenance Will Take Place in Poland
Moscow will not be happy about NATO planning to maintain and repair, in Poland, fighter jets the Ukrainian Air Force wants to use to shoot down as many Russian combat aircraft as possible.
By Stefan Korshak
Dutch Military Sends F-16s to Romania To Train Ukrainian Pilots
NATO
Nov. 8, 2023
Dutch Military Sends F-16s to Romania To Train Ukrainian Pilots
The Netherlands’ first shipment of NATO fighter jets arrived at a planned F-16 flight training center at a Romanian air base, intended for training Ukrainian and Romanian pilots.
By Kyiv Post
Warsaw Insider: Will Poland’s New Government Support Ukraine? Interview with Political Expert EXCLUSIVE
Ukraine
Oct. 31, 2023
Warsaw Insider: Will Poland’s New Government Support Ukraine? Interview with Political Expert
Polish political expert Janusz Zemke talks about the likely direction of the new government in Warsaw and its openness to providing military aid for Ukraine to defend against Russia's invasion.
By Michał Piękoś
Zelensky’s Address to NATO Parliamentary Assembly Receives Standing Ovation
NATO
Oct. 9, 2023
Zelensky’s Address to NATO Parliamentary Assembly Receives Standing Ovation
The Ukrainian President and the Prime Minister of Denmark called for international engagement in stopping terrorist entities and supporting “right against wrong” and “good against evil.”
By Kyiv Post
Russia-Developed Combat Flight Sim Used by Ukraine Pilots to Prep for F-16 Transition
F-16
Sep. 29, 2023
Russia-Developed Combat Flight Sim Used by Ukraine Pilots to Prep for F-16 Transition
The (now Swiss) developer says the US imprisonment of an employee for illegally acquiring F-16 manuals was unconnected with the high-fidelity sim replication of an F-16 down to the control button.
By Stefan Korshak, Christopher Stewart
Ukraine's Zelensky Bolsters War Support in Canada Trip
War in Ukraine
Sep. 23, 2023
Ukraine's Zelensky Bolsters War Support in Canada Trip
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed that he would continue to stand "strongly and unequivocally" with Ukraine.
By AFP
Danish Prime Minister Visits Kyiv and Addresses Ukraine’s Parliament
US
Sep. 6, 2023
Danish Prime Minister Visits Kyiv and Addresses Ukraine’s Parliament
Mette Frederiksen arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit today, her third since the beginning of the full-scale war and addressed the Verkhovna Rada.
By Kyiv Post
IN PICTURES: Ukraine Bids Farewell to Hero Fighter Pilot Lost in Tragic Crash
War in Ukraine
Aug. 30, 2023
IN PICTURES: Ukraine Bids Farewell to Hero Fighter Pilot Lost in Tragic Crash
Andriy Pilshchykov, known by his call sign Juice, tragically lost his life last week along with two fellow pilots during a training flight over the northern Zhytomyr region.
By Kyiv Post
US to Begin Training Ukraine F-16 Pilots in September: Pentagon
Ukraine
Aug. 25, 2023
US to Begin Training Ukraine F-16 Pilots in September: Pentagon
Ukraine has long sought these sophisticated fighter jets so as to better fight the Russian invasion.
By AFP
Greece Offers F-16 Training, Reconstruction Help as Zelensky Visits
War in Ukraine
Aug. 22, 2023
Greece Offers F-16 Training, Reconstruction Help as Zelensky Visits
Training by an 11-nation coalition is to begin this month, and officials hope pilots will be ready by early 2024.
By AFP
Four Ways Ukraine Can Win With F-16s – But Caveats Remain
NATO
Aug. 21, 2023
Four Ways Ukraine Can Win With F-16s – But Caveats Remain
Sixty-one newly donated Danish and Dutch F-16s give Ukraine more defense, more offense, more support from allies and more momentum, but a few hurdles remain for F-16s to fully contribute to victory.
By Pete Shmigel, Christopher Stewart
Daily Briefing from Ukraine
Zelensky
Aug. 21, 2023
Daily Briefing from Ukraine
Your news for the morning of Monday, August 21 – Day 543 of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post