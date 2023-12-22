Latest
War in Ukraine
Jan. 6, 15:32
Denmark, which is replacing its F-16 fleet with more modern F-35 jets, announced in August that it would provide the 19 planes after securing approval from the US government.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 4, 09:13
Last year, Norway, along with countries such as Denmark and the Netherlands, said that it would be donating to Ukraine F-16s which had been retired and replaced with the more modern F-35.
Zelensky
Dec. 22, 2023
The Dutch government is preparing the first 18 F-16 fighter jets for delivery to Ukraine. That’s enough aircraft to outfit a fighter squadron.
F-16
Nov. 28, 2023
Colonel Yuriy Ihnat is the public face of Kyiv’s Air Force – he issues as many as 38 updates each day to national and international media on the battles in the skies over Ukraine.
Poland
Nov. 15, 2023
Moscow will not be happy about NATO planning to maintain and repair, in Poland, fighter jets the Ukrainian Air Force wants to use to shoot down as many Russian combat aircraft as possible.
NATO
Nov. 8, 2023
The Netherlands’ first shipment of NATO fighter jets arrived at a planned F-16 flight training center at a Romanian air base, intended for training Ukrainian and Romanian pilots.
Ukraine
Oct. 31, 2023
Polish political expert Janusz Zemke talks about the likely direction of the new government in Warsaw and its openness to providing military aid for Ukraine to defend against Russia's invasion.
NATO
Oct. 9, 2023
The Ukrainian President and the Prime Minister of Denmark called for international engagement in stopping terrorist entities and supporting “right against wrong” and “good against evil.”
F-16
Sep. 29, 2023
The (now Swiss) developer says the US imprisonment of an employee for illegally acquiring F-16 manuals was unconnected with the high-fidelity sim replication of an F-16 down to the control button.
War in Ukraine
Sep. 23, 2023
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed that he would continue to stand "strongly and unequivocally" with Ukraine.
US
Sep. 6, 2023
Mette Frederiksen arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit today, her third since the beginning of the full-scale war and addressed the Verkhovna Rada.
War in Ukraine
Aug. 30, 2023
Andriy Pilshchykov, known by his call sign Juice, tragically lost his life last week along with two fellow pilots during a training flight over the northern Zhytomyr region.
Ukraine
Aug. 25, 2023
Ukraine has long sought these sophisticated fighter jets so as to better fight the Russian invasion.
War in Ukraine
Aug. 22, 2023
Training by an 11-nation coalition is to begin this month, and officials hope pilots will be ready by early 2024.
NATO
Aug. 21, 2023
Sixty-one newly donated Danish and Dutch F-16s give Ukraine more defense, more offense, more support from allies and more momentum, but a few hurdles remain for F-16s to fully contribute to victory.
Zelensky
Aug. 21, 2023
Your news for the morning of Monday, August 21 – Day 543 of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.