One Year Without Ukraine
One year of war
Feb. 24, 2023
When we left Ukraine just days before the invasion, we questioned whether we were acting in haste. Our lives are now different but there’s still a sadness for the life frozen in time.
By Adrian Smith
One Year Without Severodonetsk
One year of war
Feb. 24, 2023
Russia considers the Luhansk and Donetsk regions of Ukraine to be its territories. But local residents have a different opinion about it.
By Maryna Shashkova
One Year Without Legs
One year of war
Feb. 24, 2023
Despite his life-changing injury, military officer Oleksandr Fedun wants to recover and return to the ranks as soon as possible.
By Julia Usyk
One Year Without Family
One year of war
Feb. 24, 2023
It’s the hardest thing to live not knowing when or if you will see your wife and children who fled Ukraine because of the war.
By Kyiv Post
One Year Without my Son
One year of war
Feb. 24, 2023
A mother who lost her four-year-old son at the start of the war, describes how she has survived over the past year, and offers advice for others in a similar situation.
By Kyiv Post
One Year Without Friends
One year of war
Feb. 24, 2023
It’s hard to carry on with your life when your friends’ coffins are so heavy and you know from your own harsh experience that the best really do die first.
By Ihor Lutsenko
One Year Without Home
One year of war
Feb. 24, 2023
A stark choice between partner and family turned into a path to the UK, where Maria, struck by the magnitude of events in Ukraine, knew she needed to help others.
By Maria Romanenko
One Year Without Freedom
One year of war
Feb. 24, 2023
A Ukrainian soldier recounts how he was taken captive and tortured by the Russians; also how he sought refuge in a monastery and struggled after liberation.
By Natalia Miniailo, Kyiv Post
One Year Without Night Walks
One year of war
Feb. 24, 2023
With curfews in force in most Ukrainian cities, walking around town during the wee hours is no longer an option. But it certainly is something to look forward to.
By Kyiv Post
One Year Without Visiting Kherson
One year of war
Feb. 24, 2023
Thinking about your hometown often kicks up feelings of nostalgia. But when you see the town battered, and your family held hostage, the pain is hard to bear.
By Denys Martynov
One Year Without Russian Language
One year of war
Feb. 24, 2023
For Ukrainians, especially those with family connections on the other side of this war, the language (quite literally) of good and evil could not be starker.
By Alina Zhurbenko
One Year Without Understanding and Love
One year of war
Feb. 24, 2023
I thought the war might help align my mother’s worldview with mine, but hope faded too soon. A lifetime of Russian propaganda was something not even the horrors of war at home could erase.
By Kyiv Post
One Year Without My Polar Bear
One year of war
Feb. 24, 2023
Sometimes what we need most are the things that comfort and soothe us in times of distress – like now. For one little girl, it’s her stuffed polar bear.
By Kyiv Post
One Year Without My Dance Studio
One year of war
Feb. 24, 2023
On Dec. 31 a Russian cruise missile hit a hotel across the street from Sofia’s dance club in Kyiv.
By Kyiv Post
One Year Without Steady Nerves
One year of war
Feb. 23, 2023
Far from Ukraine, the lives of two people remain fraught with anxiety as they recount their own fears and concern for others.
By Kyiv Post
One Year Without Normal Parenthood
One year of war
Feb. 23, 2023
Alisa's daughter was born on March 2, 2022, on the 7th day of the war, in a maternity hospital in the center of Kyiv. Meanwhile, Russian troops were trying to break through the city's defenses.
By Alisa Orlova