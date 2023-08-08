Latest

Ukraine's Kostyuk Says Players at Australian Open Can Remind of Horrors of War
Ukraine
Jan. 21, 15:37
The 37th-ranked player said that the ability of Ukrainian players to continue to perform shows "there is no limit in human possibilities withstanding stress".
By AFP
Kostyuk Makes Last Eight to End Timofeeva's Australian Open Run
Ukraine
Jan. 21, 09:18
Kostyuk, who has spoken out strongly against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, opted not to shake hands with her opponent. 
By AFP
Tennis 'Doesn't Really Matter' With Ukrainians Dying: Kostyuk
War in Ukraine
Jan. 20, 10:07
Kostyuk, whose previous best effort at a major was reaching the last 16 at the French Open in 2021, accused people of forgetting about the conflict because they had got "used to it".
By AFP
Swapping a Racket for a Gun: How Russia’s Invasion Changed the Life of a Tennis Star
War in Ukraine
Aug. 8, 2023
Ukrainian tennis star Serhiy Stakhovsky, the winner of eight ATP singles and doubles titles, swapped his racket for a gun when the Russian full-scale invasion radically changed his life.
By Kyiv Post
Ukrainian Tennis Player Wins in Wimbledon Mixed Doubles Final
Ukraine
Jul. 14, 2023
Lyudmyla Kichenok has become the first Ukrainian in history to win a Wimbledon tennis title. The Dnipro native teamed up with her Croatian doubles partner Mate Pavić.
By Kyiv Post
Vondrousova Into Wimbledon Final, Ending Svitolina's Ukraine Dream
Ukraine
Jul. 13, 2023
World number 42 Vondrousova came through 6-3, 6-3 and will face either second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus or last year's runner-up Ons Jabeur for the title on Saturday.
By AFP