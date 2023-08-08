Latest
Ukraine
Jan. 21, 15:37
The 37th-ranked player said that the ability of Ukrainian players to continue to perform shows "there is no limit in human possibilities withstanding stress".
Ukraine
Jan. 21, 09:18
Kostyuk, who has spoken out strongly against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, opted not to shake hands with her opponent.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 20, 10:07
Kostyuk, whose previous best effort at a major was reaching the last 16 at the French Open in 2021, accused people of forgetting about the conflict because they had got "used to it".
War in Ukraine
Aug. 8, 2023
Ukrainian tennis star Serhiy Stakhovsky, the winner of eight ATP singles and doubles titles, swapped his racket for a gun when the Russian full-scale invasion radically changed his life.
Ukraine
Jul. 14, 2023
Lyudmyla Kichenok has become the first Ukrainian in history to win a Wimbledon tennis title. The Dnipro native teamed up with her Croatian doubles partner Mate Pavić.
Ukraine
Jul. 13, 2023
World number 42 Vondrousova came through 6-3, 6-3 and will face either second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus or last year's runner-up Ons Jabeur for the title on Saturday.