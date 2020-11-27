Latest
Top 30 Under 30
Nov. 27, 2020
The Kyiv Post announces the winners of the 2020 Top 30 Under 30 award, an annual prize that recognizes young Ukrainian achievers. The award ceremony took place at the newspaper’s headquarters on Nov.
Nov. 27, 2020
Age: 25 Education: Choral conducting, R. Glier Kyiv Municipal Academy of Music Profession: Pop singer, songwriter Did you know? She assembled her stage name, Jerry Heil, from the Jerry Mouse cartoon c
Nov. 27, 2020
Age: 22 Education: National University of Physical Education and Sports Profession: High jump athlete Did you know? She has a ritual of stepping from the bed with her left leg in the morning, as that’
Nov. 27, 2020
Age: 27 Education: Economics and management, Sevastopol National Technical University Profession: Aerobatic pilot, financier Did you know? At the age of 14, he was given an award by a Swedish princess
Nov. 27, 2020
Age: 27 Education: No higher education Profession: War veteran, traveler, writer and YouTube blogger Did you know? Ananyev isn’t his true surname. He chose it after Russia-backed militants put a price
Dec. 10, 2019
Age: 22 Education: Carpathia Sports School (Radomyshl) Profession: Soccer player Did you know? Zinchenko says he’s never tried alcohol. Oleksandr Zinchenko is among the world’s best young soccer playe
Dec. 10, 2019
Age: 26 Education: Kyiv Municipal Academy of Circus and Variety Arts Profession: Singer Did you know? Pash is a singer now, but when she was a teenager, she dreamed of becoming a police officer like h
Dec. 10, 2019
Age: 19 Education: Pursuing a journalist degree at Kyiv’s Taras Shevchenko National University Profession: Judoka Did you know? Bilodid plans to become a sports journalist after retiring from her athl
Dec. 10, 2019
Age: 29 Education: B.A. in political science and government from the National Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, M.A. in European Studies from Maastricht University, the Netherlands Profession: Minister of educatio
Dec. 10, 2019
Age: 26 Education: Filmmaking, Ivan Karpenko-Karyi National University of Theater, Film and Television Profession: Film director Did you know? He is a member of the European Film Academy. Nariman Alie
Dec. 10, 2019
Age: 29 Education: Kharkiv Institute of Armored Forces Profession: Military officer Did you know? In the hottest months of Russia’s war in Donbas, Bagayev fought under the call sign “Tulip.” The name
Dec. 10, 2019
Age: 28 Education: Zaporizhia National University Profession: Minister of digital transformation Did you know? Fedorov is the youngest minister in Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov is one of the key figures in
Dec. 14, 2018
Anna Bondarenko: Young activist hopes to make volunteering a universal practice in Ukraine, as in USA
Name: Anna Bondarenko Age: 23 Education: Bachelor of Laws from Odesa Academy of Law, Master of Non-Profit Management from Ukrainian Catholic University Profession: CEO and founder of Ukrainian Volunte
Dec. 14, 2018
Name: Zhan Beleniuk Age: 27 Education: National University of Ukraine on Physical Education Profession: Greco-Roman wrestling champion Did you know? Beleniuk has been a junior lieutenant of the Ukrain
Dec. 14, 2018
Oleksandra Zaritska: Lead singer of band Kazka loves singing in Ukrainian, aims for ‘bigger, better’
Name: Oleksandra Zaritska Age: 26 Education: law, Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University Profession: Singer Did you know? As a child, she took ballet lessons The lead singer of the up-and-coming Ukra
Dec. 14, 2018
Name: Andriy Verkhoglyad Age: 23 Education: Hetman Petro Sahaidachnyi National Ground Forces Academy Profession: Mechanized combat unit leader Did you know? In late October 2016, Verhoglyad was badly