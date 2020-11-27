Latest

Meet Top 30 Under 30 winners of 2020
Nov. 27, 2020
Meet Top 30 Under 30 winners of 2020
The Kyiv Post announces the winners of the 2020 Top 30 Under 30 award, an annual prize that recognizes young Ukrainian achievers. The award ceremony took place at the newspaper’s headquarters on Nov.
By Kyiv Post
Yana Shemayeva (Jerry Heil): Pop singer becomes famous with relatable catchy hits
Nov. 27, 2020
Yana Shemayeva (Jerry Heil): Pop singer becomes famous with relatable catchy hits
Age: 25 Education: Choral conducting, R. Glier Kyiv Municipal Academy of Music Profession: Pop singer, songwriter Did you know? She assembled her stage name, Jerry Heil, from the Jerry Mouse cartoon c
By Artur Korniienko
Yuliya Levchenko: Star athlete conquers international competitions
Nov. 27, 2020
Yuliya Levchenko: Star athlete conquers international competitions
Age: 22 Education: National University of Physical Education and Sports Profession: High jump athlete Did you know? She has a ritual of stepping from the bed with her left leg in the morning, as that’
By Yana Mokhonchuk
Timur Fatkullin: Aerobatic pilot maneuvers life into world championship
Nov. 27, 2020
Timur Fatkullin: Aerobatic pilot maneuvers life into world championship
Age: 27 Education: Economics and management, Sevastopol National Technical University Profession: Aerobatic pilot, financier Did you know? At the age of 14, he was given an award by a Swedish princess
By Toma Istomina
Valerii Ananyev: War veteran talks army, Russia's war in Ukraine in his book, video blog
Nov. 27, 2020
Valerii Ananyev: War veteran talks army, Russia’s war in Ukraine in his book, video blog
Age: 27 Education: No higher education Profession: War veteran, traveler, writer and YouTube blogger Did you know? Ananyev isn’t his true surname. He chose it after Russia-backed militants put a price
By Liza Semko
Oleksandr Zinchenko: From amateur to Ukraine's top professional soccer player
Dec. 10, 2019
Oleksandr Zinchenko: From amateur to Ukraine’s top professional soccer player
Age: 22 Education: Carpathia Sports School (Radomyshl) Profession: Soccer player Did you know? Zinchenko says he’s never tried alcohol. Oleksandr Zinchenko is among the world’s best young soccer playe
By Oleksiy Sorokin
Alina Pash: Young artist brings Ukrainian music industry to new level
Dec. 10, 2019
Alina Pash: Young artist brings Ukrainian music industry to new level
Age: 26 Education: Kyiv Municipal Academy of Circus and Variety Arts Profession: Singer Did you know? Pash is a singer now, but when she was a teenager, she dreamed of becoming a police officer like h
By Daria Shulzhenko
Daria Bilodid: Two-time judo world champion sets her sights on Olympic gold
Dec. 10, 2019
Daria Bilodid: Two-time judo world champion sets her sights on Olympic gold
Age: 19 Education: Pursuing a journalist degree at Kyiv’s Taras Shevchenko National University Profession: Judoka Did you know? Bilodid plans to become a sports journalist after retiring from her athl
By Oleksiy Sorokin
Anna Novosad: Ukraine's youngest minister aims to reboot education
Dec. 10, 2019
Anna Novosad: Ukraine’s youngest minister aims to reboot education
Age: 29 Education: B.A. in political science and government from the National Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, M.A. in European Studies from Maastricht University, the Netherlands Profession: Minister of educatio
By Bermet Talant
Nariman Aliev: Crimean Tatar director spotlights his people's tragedy
Dec. 10, 2019
Nariman Aliev: Crimean Tatar director spotlights his people’s tragedy
Age: 26 Education: Filmmaking, Ivan Karpenko-Karyi National University of Theater, Film and Television Profession: Film director Did you know? He is a member of the European Film Academy. Nariman Alie
By Toma Istomina
Roman Bagayev: Two-time top tank ace in Ukraine's army
Dec. 10, 2019
Roman Bagayev: Two-time top tank ace in Ukraine’s army
Age: 29 Education: Kharkiv Institute of Armored Forces Profession: Military officer Did you know? In the hottest months of Russia’s war in Donbas, Bagayev fought under the call sign “Tulip.” The name
By Illia Ponomarenko
Mykhailo Fedorov: Marketer becomes minister to make Ukraine digital-friendly
Dec. 10, 2019
Mykhailo Fedorov: Marketer becomes minister to make Ukraine digital-friendly
Age: 28 Education: Zaporizhia National University Profession: Minister of digital transformation Did you know? Fedorov is the youngest minister in Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov is one of the key figures in
By Denys Krasnikov
Anna Bondarenko: Young activist hopes to make volunteering a universal practice in Ukraine, as in USA
Dec. 14, 2018
Anna Bondarenko: Young activist hopes to make volunteering a universal practice in Ukraine, as in USA
Name: Anna Bondarenko Age: 23 Education: Bachelor of Laws from Odesa Academy of Law, Master of Non-Profit Management from Ukrainian Catholic University Profession: CEO and founder of Ukrainian Volunte
By Vyacheslav Hnatyuk
Zhan Beleniuk: Champion wrestler refuses better offers abroad to stay at home: 'I belong here'
Dec. 14, 2018
Zhan Beleniuk: Champion wrestler refuses better offers abroad to stay at home: ‘I belong here’
Name: Zhan Beleniuk Age: 27 Education: National University of Ukraine on Physical Education Profession: Greco-Roman wrestling champion Did you know? Beleniuk has been a junior lieutenant of the Ukrain
By Veronika Melkozerova
Oleksandra Zaritska: Lead singer of band Kazka loves singing in Ukrainian, aims for 'bigger, better'
Dec. 14, 2018
Oleksandra Zaritska: Lead singer of band Kazka loves singing in Ukrainian, aims for ‘bigger, better’
Name: Oleksandra Zaritska Age: 26 Education: law, Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University Profession: Singer Did you know? As a child, she took ballet lessons The lead singer of the up-and-coming Ukra
By Toma Istomina
Andriy Verkhoglyad: Only 23, young officer leads more experienced and older fighters in battle
Dec. 14, 2018
Andriy Verkhoglyad: Only 23, young officer leads more experienced and older fighters in battle
Name: Andriy Verkhoglyad Age: 23 Education: Hetman Petro Sahaidachnyi National Ground Forces Academy Profession: Mechanized combat unit leader Did you know? In late October 2016, Verhoglyad was badly
By Illia Ponomarenko