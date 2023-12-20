ADVERTISEMENT

Evgenia Timofeenko, CEO of REA Mayak: What Main Tasks Real Estate Investments Solve
 
Jan. 5, 14:28
Evgenia Timofeenko, CEO of REA Mayak: What Main Tasks Real Estate Investments Solve
Evgenia Timofeenko shares more about the features and benefits of investing in foreign real estate.
By Svitlana Danchenko
Bavovna Restaurant: A Taste of Seasonality in Central Kyiv
 
Dec. 20, 2023
Bavovna Restaurant: A Taste of Seasonality in Central Kyiv
Featuring open flames, seasonal dishes and rotating menus, Bavovna restaurant is an example of Ukraine’s ability to constantly reinvent itself, with something special for everyone.
By Kyiv Post
Kharkiv's Classical Karazin University: Reflections on a New Mission for Its 219th Anniversary
Ukraine
Nov. 17, 2023
Kharkiv's Classical Karazin University: Reflections on a New Mission for Its 219th Anniversary
This date serves as another occasion to contemplate the role and mission of the university in contemporary Ukraine, to establish new guidelines, and set new, relevant goals.
By Tetyana Kaganovska
Top 5 Facts You Should Know About Content Writing
 
Sep. 28, 2023
Top 5 Facts You Should Know About Content Writing
If you want to evaluate essay writing by criteria, this article is written for you. It highlights 5 facts that characterize essay writing and can be used by you when creating a high-quality essay.
By Sarah Johnson
The Best Content Writing Services that Will Come in Handy
 
Sep. 28, 2023
The Best Content Writing Services that Will Come in Handy
The author of this article will introduce you to the top essay writing services. Here is a brief description of these services, to understand when they may be useful to you.
By Sarah Johnson
How to Write a Stunning Admission Essay
 
Sep. 28, 2023
How to Write a Stunning Admission Essay
This article will help you create a quality essay for your entry campaign. The information presented in the article is informative and not instructive in nature.
By John Milovich
Everything You Should Know About Content Writers
 
Sep. 28, 2023
Everything You Should Know About Content Writers
This article covers the topic of content writing. With its subtleties and complexities that you can deal with. The issue of what you should pay attention to if you take up this niche is covered.
By Will Martins
SARMs vs. Steroids: Unveiling the Science Behind Muscle Enhancement
 
Aug. 30, 2023
SARMs vs. Steroids: Unveiling the Science Behind Muscle Enhancement
Navigating Benefits, Risks, and the Science Behind Performance-Enhancing Compounds.
By Ryan Higgins
Psychological Rehabilitation of Veterans: Trends and Practice
 
Aug. 29, 2023
Psychological Rehabilitation of Veterans: Trends and Practice
The international psychological community is working to assist military personnel, war veterans, the families of fallen heroes, in their psychological adaptation to life beyond the front lines
By psychologist Oleksandr Zharkov
Integration of Ukrainian and Moldovan Railways with EU Progressing - Egis
Ukraine
Jul. 27, 2023
Integration of Ukrainian and Moldovan Railways with EU Progressing - Egis
Egis is contributing to the strategy development for the integration of the Ukrainian and Moldovan railway systems into the European Union
By Kyiv Post
Not only to evacuate but to bring back to life: how "Help People" NGO rescues Ukrainians from the dangerous areas
 
Jul. 18, 2023
Not only to evacuate but to bring back to life: how "Help People" NGO rescues Ukrainians from the dangerous areas
Over a year, more than 26,000 people were evacuated by the specialists of the NGO "Help People".
By Maryna Gorodenko
Mental Health Help for Ukraine's Military and Civilians
 
Apr. 25, 2023
Mental Health Help for Ukraine’s Military and Civilians
Kyiv’s community psychological support center is partnering with international charity organizations to restore and rehabilitate war-torn minds in Ukraine. by Kyiv Post.
By Kyiv Post
How Ukreximbank Survived 2022 and Plans to Help Rebuild Ukraine's Post-War Economy
 
Apr. 17, 2023
How Ukreximbank Survived 2022 and Plans to Help Rebuild Ukraine’s Post-War Economy
Managing the Bank During the Martial Law
By Kyiv Post
UK Retailer Supplies 1000's of Generators to Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Jan. 23, 2023
UK Retailer Supplies 1000’s of Generators to Ukraine
Machine Mart is Britain’s biggest specialist supplier of Tools and Machinery.
By Liam Kent
Ukrainians Will Need Travel Authorization Despite EU Application
Ukraine
Jan. 10, 2023
Ukrainians Will Need Travel Authorization Despite EU Application
Ukranians will still need to apply for ETIAS to travel to Schengen Area countries once the travel authorization is launched in 2023.
By Emma Morris
Senior Bank Official: Loans Keep Wartime Economy Afloat EXCLUSIVE
War in Ukraine
Dec. 23, 2022
Senior Bank Official: Loans Keep Wartime Economy Afloat
State-owned bank upbeat thanks to corporate governance reform
By Kyiv Post