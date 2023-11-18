From the Editors: We at Kyiv Post salute our colleagues and partners at Poland’s TVP World on their second anniversary. We are proud to be alongside them in the informational war being waged against us by Russia and its allies and in the battle to defend democracy, our independence and cultural values. Gratulacje. Sto lat! O wolność waszą i naszą!

Here we reproduce a message from Filip Styczyński, Director of CEE’s No.1 English Channel @TVPWorld_com

Two years ago, during the Polish-Belarusian border crisis, we started broadcasting @TVPWorld_com. It was our response to the hybrid war targeting Poland by the Putin and Lukashenko regimes. As it turned out, it was only a prelude to a full-scale, criminal attack on Ukraine.

When we started, I knew immediately that we were facing something huge: The creation of the first English-language news channel in this part of the world. From the beginning, the goal wasn't just to create a Polish channel, but a channel that would journalists and experts from the entire CEE region.

After these two years, I can say that we have succeeded. Something that seemed impossible has become a reality.

Our guests, whatever their political affiliation, regularly include members of the world's most important think-tanks and global institutions. We conduct our own exclusive interviews with heads of state from all over the world. At the same time, we promote Polish institutions and experts.

TVP world isn't just the voice of the region — it's also a platform for oppositionists and activists from dozens of authoritarian countries. With us they can feel safe and know their voices will be heard.

We are always there's at the heart of events.

TVP World correspondents file reports from Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, the UK, Washington and Israel.

I am proud that we've managed to build a professional, original and, most importantly, a reliable news television — all in *just two years*.

That time has really flown by.